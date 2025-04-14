Kyren Lacy high school stats: Closer look at late LSU standout's stats, records and more

LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's death has sent shockwaves in the sporting world. Last weekend, Lacy lost his life in a car crash after being pursued by the police. His death has been ruled out as an apparent suicide by officials, per NY Post

In December, he was arrested on charges of involvement in a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man, and the jury regarding the case was scheduled on Monday.

LSU shared its condolences in a statement given to Fox News Digital.

"We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU Football student-athlete Kyren Lacy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Lacy's father, Kenny, penned an emotional note after his son's death, urging parents to keep a tab on their children's mental health.

"Young parents, start talking to your kids at a very early age and make sure they are confident and comfortable confiding in you,” Lacy’s father wrote.

“Don’t be cool with ‘I’m Alright, or I’m good’ when you know deep down something isn’t right. Mental Health is real, and for the most part, it’s invisible, don’t ignore the signs, even if they may seem small," per NY Post.

Former LSU product and Chicago Sky hooper Angel Reese also shared a mental health note.

"lIdk who needs to hear this, but KEEP GOING. YOU GOT THIS!," she wrote in the post."

LSU Tigers basketball player Falu'jae Johnson reacted on Lacy's death with heart-broken emojis.

LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's high school achievements

Kyren Lucy was a product of Thibodaux High School in Thibodaux, Los Angeles. As a high school recruit, he held the No. 36th rank in Los Angeles and the No. 166th rank as a wide receiver in the Class of 2020. Nationally, Lucy held the No. 997th position.

In his junior year at Thibodaux, he played three games, covering 113 yards with 37.7 Y/G. He averaged 17.4 points, completing 11 touchdowns. Moving to his senior year, he played eight games, completing 729 yards, 91.1 Y/G and 11 touchdowns, averaging 17.4 points per MaxPreps.

Lucy won six MaxPreps awards, four for Offensive Player of the Game and two for Overall Player of the Game.

