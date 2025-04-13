Angel Reese sends mental health message following death of LSU WR Kyren Lacy

Angel Reese joined the sports world in mourning the death of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy, who was found dead in Houston on Saturday. In a time of stress, the former LSU basketball star made sure to send a big message to people struggling in their lives.

In a post on X/Twitter on Sunday, Angel Reese gave words of encouragement for people who might be struggling with mental health issues.

"idk who needs to hear this but KEEP GOING. YOU GOT THIS!" she wrote in the post.

Since the demise of the young football star, Angel Reese has been continuously spreading encouraging messages about mental health on her social media.

During the same time on Sunday, she also urged people to check on their loved ones and help them if they were struggling.

"Mental health is real. Check on your people! You never know what someone is going through!" she wrote.

When a user on X wrote that she was going through a hard time, but she wasn't going to stop, Reese encouraged her with a five-word response.

"Hard times don’t last forever 🙏🏽," Reese ereplied.

The Sky star was broken by the news of Kyren Lacy's death. She posted an emotional five-word message on her X handle.

"Rip Kyren so sad man," Reese wrote.

Details regarding former LSU player Kyren Lacy's death

The death of former LSU player Kyren Lacy hasn't been easy to swallow for many people. While Lacy was surrounded by controversy recently, his passing was a shock to the sports world.

Although the cause of death is still not officially confirmed, TMZ reported that the wide receiver died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The site also reported that Lacy was allegedly being chased by the police. Officers said his car later crashed, and when they came to take him into custody, he had a gunshot wound on his body and recovered a handgun from the car.

Following his death, LSU also released a statement.

"We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former LSU football student-athlete Kyren Lacy,” LSU said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones, as well as his former teammates and coaches impacted by his passing."

Kyren Lacy was also going through a trial regarding his involvement in the fatal accident that took place last December. It was reported that a 78-year-old man was killed by his speeding car. He had fled the scene.

Just a few days after the accident, Lacy declared for the NFL draft. Although his draft stock had taken a hit after the incident, he was still expecting to hear his name called.

