Angel Reese flaunts her athletic build in 3-words with WNBA season on horizon

Angel Reese is ready to start her second WNBA season. The Chicago Sky star has been putting up work in her game and hitting the gym, and Reese is letting the world know that she is coming with answers next season.

The WNBA star has been putting up her workout updates on her social media. On her Instagram Story Saturday, Reese flaunted her athletic build, posting a mirror selfie that highlights her transformed core.

"body so (tea)," she wrote in the caption.

[Credit: IG/@angelreese5]

Last week, on April 7, Angel Reese showed off her core workout on her social media post. She has reposted a video post by her trainer that showed her doing dumbbell squats. Reese flaunted her abs in the caption.

"you see the abs akayyyy," she wrote.

Reese showed off her core workout on social media

Reese and the Chicago Sky will enter the next season with high hopes. She had a historical rookie season, averaging 13.6 points and a league-high 13.1 rebounds per game. However, the Sky star exited the season a bit early after suffering a hand injury.

Reese and Caitlin Clark highlighted their rivalry in the WNBA last season. With Paige Bueckers also in the scene, the season is only going to get more interesting for fans.

Angel Reese worked on her game with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie

Don't be surprised if Angel Reese's game appears transformed in the upcoming season. Despite her impressive rookie season, the Chicago Sky forward saw some struggles on the offensive end. Fortunately, her offseason was incredibly productive, as if the stars aligned perfectly in her favor.

Reese was part of the Unrivaled league and teamed with veteran players like Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper on the Rose BC. Videos from the inaugural season captured Reese eagerly learning from the seasoned athletes.

Later, Lisa Leslie joined Reese's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast and offered to help improve Reese's lay-ups, vowing to fix her game.

"The biggest advice I have for you is going to be how you shoot your lay-ups. Period. Like we’re going to fix that," Leslie had said.

Angel Reese had an excellent Unrivaled season in Miami, averaging 13.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in just 15 minutes across 14 games. Additionally, Reese's game also looked improved, especially how she was hitting the layups high up on the glass. Reese's team, Rose BC, finished the season by winning the inaugural Unrivaled championship title.

