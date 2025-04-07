Angel Reese flaunts her striking offseason transformation in 5 words

Angel Reese is getting ready for her second season in the WNBA. The Chicago Sky star is sending a warning to the league with her transformative offseason workout.

Reese reposted a post by her trainer on her Instagram story. The video in the post showed Reese working out in her Reebok shoes, a pair of blue shots and a white T-shirt.

Drenched in sweat, Angel Reese did bench squats with dumbbells, showing off her abs.

Reese also gave a five-word reaction to the post.

"you see the abs okayyyy," she wrote in the caption.

Angel Reese spent much of her offseason playing in the Unrivaled league, with her team winning the league's inaugural season title. Reese also made the most of the situation, getting valuable lessons from veteran players in Miami.

On top of that, she also worked out with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who helped Reese with her post-up game. Reese had to exit the Unrivaled season in Miami before the semifinal with a hand injury.

Reese and the Chicago Sky will enter the 2025 season with a bigger target. The Sky will expect a breakout year from their star player.

Kim Mulkey reacts to Kate Koval transfer with Angel Reese meme

Angel Reese's former NCAA championship coach, Kim Mulkey, was ecstatic after Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Kate Koval committed to Reese's former team, the LSU Tigers, on Monday.

Koval was a five-star recruit in the 2024 class. Last season, she averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and a team-high 1.7 blocks with Notre Dame.

It was certainly great news for Mulkey and her team.

Excited with the news, Mulkey reacted to a meme involving Angel Reese. The meme showed Reese, Mulkey and the LSU players doing a celebratory dance.

Reese won the first and only championship for LSU in 2023, in her first season with the Tigers. She had also been a transfer, joining LSU from Maryland after two seasons. In two seasons under Mulkey, Reese rose to prominence in women's basketball.

Notre Dame is going through some tough times since exiting the Sweet 16. Apart from Kate Koval, other players like Emma Risch, Olivia Miles and Kylee Watson have also entered the transfer portal.

