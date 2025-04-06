  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • "My momma such a baddie": Angel Reese adores mom's stunning vintage look with wholesome message

"My momma such a baddie": Angel Reese adores mom's stunning vintage look with wholesome message

By Mike Murillo
Modified Apr 06, 2025 03:12 GMT
Angel Reese celebrates mom
Angel Reese celebrates mom's stunning vintage look with adoring message on IG. -- Photo by GETTY

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese has a solid relationship with her mother, Angel Webb, which she showcased with an adoring message on social media.

Ad

The WNBA All-Star forward out of LSU celebrated her mother in an Instagram story, posting a photo of "Mama Angel" during their video call sporting a vintage look and referring to her as her "twin" while expressing her utmost love.

Reese captioned her post with:

"My momma such a baddie & so classy with it. I love her. Literally my twin."
Angel Reese&#039;s IG story of her mother Angel Webb
Angel Reese's IG story of her mother Angel Webb

Like her daughter, Webb was a star player in college, playing for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). She has been a constant supporter of her daughter and is proud of what Reese has achieved in basketball to date, giving props to the Sky forward's handling of the pressure placed on her.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In her rookie campaign last season, Angel Reese earned an All-Star nod as well as a spot in the All-WNBA Rookie Team. She participated in the inaugural Unrivaled league, where she helped Rose Basketball Club to the title while earning Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Reese looks to continue her development in the next WNBA season, which tips off next month.

Angel Reese gives back to mom by paying off her mortgage

Now that she has established a basketball career, Angel Reese gave back to her mother for all her love and support over the years.

Ad

Earlier this year, the basketball star surprised Angel Webb on the occasion of her birthday by paying off her mortgage. She did it on the appearance of "Mama Angel" on the Unapologetically Angel podcast.

"Okay this is your cake," Reese opened. "Before we sing happy birthday, you said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire... So, your mortgage today, has been paid. You haven't got to worry about your mortgage no more."
Ad

Webb was so surprised and could not contain her tears, just thankful for the gesture of her daughter.

Watch their moment in the video below, beginning at 59:58:

youtube-cover

Apart from basketball, Reese also has secured endorsement deals with popular global brands like McDonald's, Reebok, and Beats by Dr. Dre.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Dipayan Moitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी