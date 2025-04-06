"My momma such a baddie": Angel Reese adores mom's stunning vintage look with wholesome message

Chicago Sky's Angel Reese has a solid relationship with her mother, Angel Webb, which she showcased with an adoring message on social media.

The WNBA All-Star forward out of LSU celebrated her mother in an Instagram story, posting a photo of "Mama Angel" during their video call sporting a vintage look and referring to her as her "twin" while expressing her utmost love.

Reese captioned her post with:

"My momma such a baddie & so classy with it. I love her. Literally my twin."

Angel Reese's IG story of her mother Angel Webb

Like her daughter, Webb was a star player in college, playing for the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). She has been a constant supporter of her daughter and is proud of what Reese has achieved in basketball to date, giving props to the Sky forward's handling of the pressure placed on her.

In her rookie campaign last season, Angel Reese earned an All-Star nod as well as a spot in the All-WNBA Rookie Team. She participated in the inaugural Unrivaled league, where she helped Rose Basketball Club to the title while earning Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Reese looks to continue her development in the next WNBA season, which tips off next month.

Angel Reese gives back to mom by paying off her mortgage

Now that she has established a basketball career, Angel Reese gave back to her mother for all her love and support over the years.

Earlier this year, the basketball star surprised Angel Webb on the occasion of her birthday by paying off her mortgage. She did it on the appearance of "Mama Angel" on the Unapologetically Angel podcast.

"Okay this is your cake," Reese opened. "Before we sing happy birthday, you said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire... So, your mortgage today, has been paid. You haven't got to worry about your mortgage no more."

Webb was so surprised and could not contain her tears, just thankful for the gesture of her daughter.

Watch their moment in the video below, beginning at 59:58:

Apart from basketball, Reese also has secured endorsement deals with popular global brands like McDonald's, Reebok, and Beats by Dr. Dre.

