"There was a lot of pressure on you" - Angel Reese's mom makes feelings known on expectations from daughter as #7 draft pick

Chicago Sky All-Star forward Angel Reese's mom shared that she was somehow surprised that a lot of pressure was placed on her daughter's shoulder despite being picked No. 7 pick in last year's WNBA Draft. But she is proud that Reese was able to handle everything and went on to have a solid rookie campaign.

Angel Webb, who starred at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) in college, appeared on the latest episode of her daughter's "Unapologetically Angel" podcast, where she talked about Reese's basketball career and how she has been handling it, among other topics.

While at it, they also touched on the pressure that was placed on the WNBA star, which 'Mama Angel' found to be funnily unwarranted to some degree.

She said:

"I don't know what I would have expected to be honest. I knew there was a lot of pressure on you. And again, it's funny because you were pick No. 7. Somebody who usually drafted No. 7 does not have a lot of pressure. So, I don't understand... There was so much pressure on you, what the heck?"

Check out what she had to say below, beginning at 48:46:

Angel Reese, of course, was no ordinary No. 7 pick, considering the success she had back in college at LSU and the larger-than-life personality she has both on and off the court.

But the despite the pressure and the attention channeled to her direction, she had a stellar rookie season, creating instant impact with the Chicago Sky. She was a bona fide double-double machine, finishing with averages of 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in 34 games.

Her solid showing earned her an All-Star nod on her first year in the league while finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting.

Angel Reese vows continued improvement in second season in the WNBA

Angel Reese had an eventful rookie WNBA campaign and vowed to continue improving when she returns for her sophomore year in the league,

Selected seventh overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, the 22-year-old former LSU standout quickly established her star with the Chicago Sky, developing into one of the team's key players. While the team was not able to advance to the playoffs in her first year, things are looking up with Reese in tow.

In an Instagram stories post, Angel Reese shared what her first year in the WNBA was like and how grateful she was of the opportunity given to her.

She wrote:

"Year 1 was filled with nothing but amazing memorable memories. Bye Bye Rook15!"

Reese is currently working on her game in preparation for the next WNBA season. She is currently participating in the inaugural season of 3-on-3 Unrivaled Basketball League, playing for Rose Basketball Club. She is looking at continuously learning from her veteran teammates in the newly formed league and competing against other WNBA stars.

