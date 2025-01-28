  • home icon
  "Most unskilled basketball player in the history": Jason Whitlock destroys Angel Reese with no-holds-barred take amid Unrivaled journey

By Atishay Jain

Modified Jan 28, 2025 14:05 GMT

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jan 28, 2025 14:05 GMT
Veteran analyst Jason Whitlock did not hold back on Monday, launching a sharp critique of WNBA superstar Angel Reese. Whitlock criticized Reese's game, labeling the Chicago Sky forward as the "most unskilled" basketball player. The seasoned analyst delivered an extended message, leaving no doubt about his opinion on Reese's abilities.

"Angel Reese is the most unskilled basketball player in the history of basketball," Whitlock said. "She has no skills. She has energy, she has an attitude, she will rebound... nothing else."

Watch the full video here:

Whitlock’s remarks came ahead of Rose BC’s Unrivaled game against Laces BC, where Reese took the court. The former LSU standout, currently showcasing her talents in the 3x3 league, responded with her best performance of the season on Monday.

Reese put up an impressive stat line with 17 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals in just 14 minutes. She shot 3 of 5 from the field, including 1 of 2 from beyond the arc, and was efficient at the free throw line, converting 5 of 6 attempts.

Angel Reese’s outstanding performance came at the perfect time, serving as the ideal response to Jason Whitlock’s harsh criticism.

Jason Whitlock is one of Angel Reese's biggest critics

Jason Whitlock is known for his outspoken opinions on basketball and he hasn’t held back when it comes to Angel Reese. The veteran analyst has been critiquing the talented forward ever since she entered the WNBA in 2024.

His latest comments come after another controversial remark last year, where he referred to the Chicago Sky star as the "most overrated athlete in sports."

"Angel Reese is perhaps the most overrated player in all of sports and now people are putting together clips helping me make my points," Whitlock had said in a video.
Despite Whitlock's relentless criticism and harsh comments, Reese has never publicly responded to the veteran analyst.

