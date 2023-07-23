Who is Angel Reese's mom, Angel Webb? Taking a closer look at the personal life of LSU sensation

Angel Reese is a force to be reckoned with on the basketball court. The LSU star can do it all: score, rebound, pass, defend, and lead. She led LSU to its first national title in 2023, averaging 23.0 points, 15.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game as a sophomore.

But Reese’s success is not just a product of her talent and hard work. It is also a reflection of her family’s love and support, especially that of her mother, Angel Webb.

Angel Webb knows a thing or two about basketball. She was a star player for UMBC in the late 80s and early 90s, scoring 1,390 points and grabbing 932 rebounds in her career. She also played professionally in Luxembourg for a year before returning to the US to start a family.

Reese grew up watching her mom play basketball in a local league every Sunday. She saw how her mom balanced being a single parent to her and her brother Julian after their parents divorced.

How Angel Reese's mother and brother inspired her to become a basketball star

In an interview with Just Women's Sports, the LSU star shared how their mother inspired her to pursue basketball.

"I used to go to my mom’s games when I was younger," Reese said. "She used to play in a little league, and I used to always go to watch her games on Sundays. That was something that was always inspiring to me. She’s always been independent and she molded that into me. I am who I am because of her."

Webb shared her passion and skills for basketball with her children, Angel and Julian, who both showed early signs of talent and potential. She coached them in youth leagues and AAU teams, teaching them the fundamentals and instilling in them a work ethic and a competitive spirit.

Her mother instilled in her a passion for her talents, but her brother also played a key role in her development as a competitive athlete. He pushed her to challenge herself and reach new heights.

"Everything was always competitive with my younger brother," Angel Reese said. "We had a basketball court in front of our house, and it was always very competitive and intense. We played all the time together. It helped shape me to who I am now."

