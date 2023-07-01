LSU Women's SEC basketball schedule: Angel Reese's Final 4 rematch with Virginia Tech, opener against Colorado, and more

National champions LSU Tigers found out their schedule for the 2023-2024 season and it has more than a few thrilling matchups on the cards.

The Tigers will begin their campaign against Colorado in the Las Vegas-based Hall of Fame Series at the T-Mobile Arena on November 6. This will be the first matchup between these teams since 2004.

Colorado reached the Sweet 16 before bowing out against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes. They will make for a formidable opponent as they have retained most of their team from last season.

The Tigers will host South Carolina, a crowd-puller as the highest-rated matchup in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). South Carolina has won the SEC regular season title twice during coach Kim Mulkey's time there.

South Carolina is also the program the Tigers dethroned as national champions and the stakes have thus been raised. It is one of the games LSU fans will mark on the calendar.

Angel Reese's LSU got an explosive rematch with Final Four opponent, Virginia Tech on November 30. This will be part of an ACC-SEC challenge.

In the Final Four, the Tigers trailed for three quarters until a fourth-quarter surge led by Angel Reese finally put down any resistance by the Hokies, elevating them to the championship game.

LSU will have home games against: Florida, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Missouri.

The road games on their calendar will be against: Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Finally, the Tiger's home-and-home series will be against Texas A&M, Auburn and Alabama.

LSU will face Virginia Tech for the SEC/ACC Challenge on November 30 in the PMAC!



LSU will face Virginia Tech for the SEC/ACC Challenge on November 30 in the PMAC!

Can LSU's roster repeat their championship season?

After her heroics last season, some fans expected star Angel Reese to be drafted into the WNBA but the rules differ from the men's version. A player has to be 22 years old or have graduated from a four-year college program before becoming eligible.

Although it caused a lot of controversy that last year's biggest stars, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, were not making the step up, LSU and Iowa will be glad to have them back.

Angel Reese led the SEC in scoring, averaging 23.0 points. She also topped the rebounding charts with 15.4 per game. She broke the NCAA record for most double-doubles (34), en route her Most Outstanding Player award.

Coach Kim Mulkey and her staff followed up their championship win with a stellar recruiting campaign. They signed two of the top players in the transfer portal and the No.1 rated recruiting class in the nation.

From the transfer portal, coach Mulkey got Hailey Van Lith who led Louisville to the Elite Eight last season. She averaged 19.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

They also got Aneesah Morrow who averaged 24.7 points and 12.2 rebounds a game for DePaul.

