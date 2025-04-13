Angel Reese caught off guard by Chrisean Rock’s bizarre LeBron James claim

Angel Reese has been vocal about the WNBA players being underpaid. The players' union has been negotiating the new deal with the league, given that the current CBA is set to expire next season.
While Reese is all about players' salaries increasing under the upcoming CBA, she was caught off guard by American rapper Chrisean Rock. During an episode of "Unapologetically Angel: on March 11, while discussing the pay gap, Reese said that the WNBA players want to get paid their true worth.
Rock said that Reese and the other players do the same thing that LeBron James does on the court.
"Because you’re doing exactly what LeBron is doing," she said.
Reese laughed off the comment but said that although a lot goes into how salaries are paid, the money was coming in the WNBA as well.
WNBA players could reportedly go on a lockout if their demands aren't accepted by the league. Since the entrance of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese from the 2024 draft class, the league's viewership has seen a big increase.
Last year, the league also signed an 11-year, $2 billion TV deal, which is expected to give a major boost to the players' salaries as the league advances. The last date for the salary negotiations for the WNBPA is Oct. 31.
Angel Reese shows off her body transformation ahead of WNBA season
The WNBA season is right around the corner, and Angel Reese seems to be set to take on the challenge. The Chicago Sky star has been showing off her body and sharing her workout on her social media, giving an early peek into a possible dominant 2025 season.
On Sunday, Reese shared a picture of her transformed body on her Instagram story. She posted a mirror selfie, showing off her built core on her Instagram story.
"body so (tea)," she wrote in the caption.
This is not the first time that the WNBA star has shown off her body transformation. She had previously shown off her abs in a video that she shared with her coach.
The offseason has been fruitful for Angel Reese. She played in the inaugural Unrivaled season in Miami. She used her time there to learn from the veteran players like Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper and worked out with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie to improve her layups.