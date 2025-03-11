"I knew we could make something special": Duke basketball target Nate Ament shares why he chose to attend his current high school for basketball

Nate Ament, a 5-star shooting forward from the class of 2025, has been racking up great numbers for Highland this season. The youngster hasn't committed yet despite having offers from top universities nationwide. The 6-foot-9 youngster appeared on All Hail Cullen's YouTube channel to give a sneak peek into his routine.

While introducing Ament, Cullen revealed that Ament chose to stay in Virginia rather than go to a powerhouse prep school. He added that Nate pays out of his pocket to attend Highland, which has achieved local success but was never a national contender until Ament arrived. The youngster commented on why he chose to attend Highland for basketball.

"I knew Logan, he coached my AU team and then also a lot of guys came to Highland," Ament said.

"He had this job and I had seen the team before," Ament said. "I knew we could make something special happen because I can make the schedule I wanted here. No limit on games, no limit on practice here."

Ament has led his side to a 38-5 record this season, averaging 18.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He shoots 49.2% (32.8% on 3-pointers), including 86.2% from the free-throw line. He has also been nominated for the 2024-25 MaxPreps National Player of the Year award alongside AJ Dybantsa, Bayden Burries, Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson.

Which college will Nate Ament commit to?

Nate Ament has received offers from over 30 programs, including Duke, Tennessee, Louisville, Arkansas and Notre Dame.

As per On3, Duke is the front-runner to land the Highland's star, with a 23.2% probability. Tennessee and Louisville are next with 15.4% and 13.2%, respectively. Arkansas, Notre Dame and Texas have 11%.

NBA guard-turned-analyst Austin Rivers made a pitch to Ament on behalf of the Duke Blue Devils on the "Ringer NBA" YouTube channel.

"I can tell you we we we want you, we want you that's clear," Rivers said (Timestamp: 14:41). "Jon (Scheyer) already told me to press you, all right. It's fully on. Listen, come to the show. They got more games on ESPN than the Lakers. They got more games on national television than the Knicks. It's the truth."

The youngster might announce his commitment soon. Where do you think Ament will go? Let us know your thoughts below.

