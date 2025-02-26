"It was never really the money or the attention": No. 4-ranked prospect Nate Ament shares why he remains uncomitted  

Nate Ament, a five-star forward from the Class of 2025, is nearing his commitment despite the 6-foot-9 youngster having multiple offers on the table. On "The Youngins Sports Podcast" on Tuesday, he talked about his game-changing NIL deal with Fanstake and also shed light on why he remains uncommitted.

Ad

When asked what he was waiting for because nearly everybody else had committed already, Ament said (Timestamp: 7:05):

"For me, it's really always been about just finding the right school and the right fit, and I feel like the more time I have to do that, the better it'll be not only just for me but for the school I end up picking.

Ad

Trending

Ad

"So, I really understand that school and the coaches that have been recruiting me have done a great job with it."

The shooting forward talked about how recruiters have reacted to his waiting game.

"You can see who really wants you and who's really committed, but also they understand that this is a big decision for a young man like me, so they've been just good, giving me all the information that they got and making me understand why they would like to have me at their school," Nate said.

Ad

The first high school boys basketball player to sign a deal with Reebok also discussed some wild rumors.

"For me, it's never really about the money or the attention, but it's about growing as a young man, becoming the man I want to be, and a lot of that has to do with my faith and who I am as a Christian," he said.

Ad

Ament said that he has not committed yet just because he wants to make sure that he makes the best possible decision for himself and everybody else.

"Making sure that the right things are presented in front of me, and I'm not focused on the things that could lead me down a wrong road," he said.

The cast discussed how his life has changed in a year and how his deal with Fanstake is going to impact his commitment decision.

Ad

Nate Ament picks his top five colleges

Nate Ament has received over 29 offers from top universities. He made an official visit to Duke on the second weekend of February. On "The Youngins Podcast," he named the five colleges which are still in contention for him: Arkansas, Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee and Louisville.

As per On3, Duke is leading the race to land Nate Ament with a 26.1% chance. Tennessee and Louisville are next in line with a 17.3% and 14.8% probability, respectively. Where will Ament go? Let us know your thoughts below!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback