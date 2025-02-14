Photo: 4th richest high school basketball star Nate Ament flaunts NIL sponsor Reebok's golfing kicks

5-star forward Nate Ament is making a name for himself both on and off the court. On Thursday, Ament showcased his latest Reebok gear on Instagram, featuring a fresh pair of Reebok golfing kicks alongside his golf kit.

The caption read:

“Can't wait to go back out there.”

Nate Ament via Instagram

Ament, currently ranked as the 4th richest high school basketball player per On3, had an NIL valuation that was listed at $1.3 million in October 2024. This places him ahead of Bryce James, the son of NBA legend LeBron James, in the high school basketball NIL rankings.

The Virginia native made history by becoming the first high school men’s basketball player to sign an NIL deal with Reebok in October. That deal, which includes the launch of his own Player Exclusive sneaker, made serious waves in the hoops world. Even NBA icon and Reebok Basketball president Shaquille O’Neal had high praise for him.

"I'm so excited to welcome Nate into the Reebok family," Shaq said via Boardroom.tv.

"He's a great kid who comes from an amazing family, and he's got superstar potential on the court.”

Nate Ament is a 6-foot-9, 185-pound small forward from Highland High School (VA), and is currently ranked No. 4 overall in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports. He’s also the No. 2 power forward in the class and the top-ranked player in Virginia.

Reebok isn’t the only big-money deal for Nate Ament. In January 2025, he also signed an NIL deal with Fanstake, adding to his growing value proposition.

Will Nate Ament Pick Arkansas Razorbacks?

Nate Ament is a hot prospect with over 29 offers on the table. Programs like Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee have been strong contenders, and Ament has already visited Duke and Kentucky this month. However, Duke is currently the favorite, with On3 giving them a 26.1% chance of landing Ament. Tennessee with 17.3% and Louisville with 14.8% are also in the mix.

But things got interesting when Arkansas suddenly made a move. Head coach John Calipari visited Ament at Highland School (Va.) on February 9, according to On3. He also watched Ament play in December during the John Wall Invitational. Arkansas wasn’t considered a frontrunner before, but Calipari’s visit shows they’re serious.

Nate Ament’s final choices include Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas. While Duke seems to be leading, Arkansas’ late push adds an interesting twist.

