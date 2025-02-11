We asked AI to predict No. 4 prospect Nate Ament's commitment decision and it had an unlikely contender following John Calipari's visit

The recruitment battle for five-star forward Nate Ament is heating up. With over 29 offers on the table, according to 247Sports, the 6-foot-9, 185-pound wing has plenty of options to consider. Predicting where the Highland School (Va.) standout will land is challenging, so we turned to AI for insights.

We asked Google's Gemini to predict where five-star forward Nate Ament will commit, and the answer was surprising. With powerhouse programs like Kentucky, Louisville, and Tennessee in the mix, Gemini AI selected Duke as the frontrunner.

AI highlighted four key factors, and the deeper we delved, the more it seemed like Duke might just be the perfect fit for Ament.

Reason 1 - Nate Ament's Recent Official Visit

Ament’s recent visit over the weekend to Duke was significant. He was present when Duke dismantled their biggest rival, North Carolina, with an 87-70 win. It wasn’t just any game; it was the kind of electric atmosphere that convinces a recruit of a program's appeal. He had already made an unofficial visit last year, indicating his interest in Duke isn’t new.

Reason 2 - Recruiting Analyst's Opinion

The recruiting numbers favor Duke University. According to On3’s latest predictions, Duke has a 26.1% chance of landing Nate Ament, the highest among all contenders. Tennessee is next at 17.3%, while Louisville, despite its aggressive NIL push, sits at 14.8%.

Reason 3 - Coaching Staff's Track Record

Duke’s coaching and defense are elite. The Blue Devils aren’t just stacking wins; they’re locking teams down. They’re 19-2 overall, 11-0 in ACC play, and allowing just 0.882 points per possession, ranking fourth nationally in defense. For a player like Ament, who thrives on both ends of the floor, this system could be ideal.

Reason 4 - Programs’ Winning Tradition

Duke is undoubtedly a basketball powerhouse, built on winning. If Nate Ament needed any more reason to choose the Blue Devils, Saturday night’s game was a perfect reminder. Duke is on a 15-game winning streak, ranked No. 2 in the country, and looks every bit like a championship contender. For a five-star recruit eyeing the next level, playing in a program with such tradition is a significant opportunity.

However, amidst all the speculation, Arkansas head coach John Calipari made his move as well. He visited Ament at Highland School (Va.) over the weekend, adding another twist to the race. Calipari’s presence alone is enough to shake things up, especially since Arkansas wasn’t even in On3’s top three predictions. It could be a last-minute push to steal Ament from Duke’s grasp.

Adding fuel to the speculations, Nate Ament has just canceled his only remaining previously scheduled visit to Kansas State, as reported by SI, which was set for Feb. 11. This could be a sign that he’s already made up his mind, or at least that he’s getting close.

His final list includes Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Duke, Georgetown, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Texas. He has already visited Texas, Louisville, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Duke.

With Louisville fans pushing hard to lure Ament and Arkansas making a late move, nothing is locked in yet. However, if Gemini AI is right, Duke fans might want to start getting excited.

