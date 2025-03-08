"I know Kenny is excited": Hoops fans react as Kentucky commit Maddyn Greenway leads her high school to sixth straight section championship

Maddyn Greenway, a four-star point guard from Providence Academy, led her high school team to their sixth straight section championship. The Lions defeated Jordan 99-60 to extend their unbeaten streak to 29-0 this season.

Greenway was the star in the Lions' big win over Jordan. She finished the game with a double-double, scoring 42 points and 11 rebounds.

Sports Center's Instagram account shared the highlights of Greenway's performance.

Her performance generated a lot of buzz on social media as fans were left stunned by her talent.

"My lord she’s so damn good! Coach Brooks has his next replacement for Georgia Amoore. Well done!!" one fan said.

"the jumper," another fan commented.

"Sis BEEN poppin out like that," another fan commented.

Greenway pledged her allegiance to the Kentucky Wildcats on Nov. 16 last year. Kentucky fans were delighted to see their star commit perform so well in the championship game.

"I know Kenny is excited," one fan wrote, referring to the Wildcats' coach Kenny Brooks.

"Will be looking forward to watching her play for Kentucky next season," another fan commented.

"Welcome to the BBN...GO CATS," another fan said.

Maddyn Greenway is ranked No. 20 in the country and is the fourth-best player at her position in the Class of 2026, as per On3. She is also the best overall recruit from her home state.

Maddyn Greenway talks about Kentucky Wildcats

The Wildcats landed the commitment of Maddyn Greenway on Nov. 16. She became the Wildcats' first commit from the Class of 2026. She chose them over programs such as Stanford, Duke, UCLA, Iowa and Clemson, as per On3.

Greenway spoke about her decision to commit to the Wildcats in an interview with KSR.

"I’ve been a Hawkeye fan my whole life, with both my parents having gone there," Greenway said, as per KSR. "Obviously, with my dad, I’ve lived in Minnesota my whole life, and I’ve always been under his shadow, so I just wanted to make my own path.

"Obviously, I want to compete and win... I would say people is a huge thing for me; coaching staff, players, people around, like the basketball community... I’m just really excited to be there. Coach Brooks is building something special down there, and I just can’t wait to be a part of it."

Greenway has averaged 32.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this season, as per MaxPreps.

