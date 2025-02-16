Photo: Baby Gronk shares a moment with former NFL player's daughter and Kentucky commit Maddyn Greenway

Madden San Miguel, aka "Baby Gronk," posed for a picture with Maddyn Greenway, the daughter of former NFL linebacker Chad Greenway, following her historic achievement for Minnesota girls' basketball. The Providence Academy standout, who has committed to Kentucky, became only the fourth player in state history to surpass 4,000 career points.

"4000 points of aura," he captioned the Instagram post on Saturday.

Greenway reached the milestone during her team’s dominant 101-68 victory over St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday. Entering the game with 3,977 points, she hit the 4,000 mark just before halftime, scoring on a layup.

She finished the night with 38 points, contributing to the Lions' undefeated 19-0 record. Ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, Providence Academy led its Class 4A opponent 55-37 at the break.

Averaging 32.2 points per game, Greenway has showcased her scoring prowess all season, with a season-high of 51 points and a career-best 60 points set last year.

She is the third Minnesota girls’ player to reach 4,000 points in the past five weeks, following Minnehaha Academy’s Addison Mack (committed to Maryland) on Dec. 28 and Crosby-Ironton’s Tori Oehrlein (committed to Minnesota) on Jan. 28.

The state’s all-time leading scorer remains Rebekah Dahlman of Braham, with 5,060 career points.

Providence Academy continued its winning streak last Friday, overpowering Hill-Murray 96-55. Greenway delivered a triple-double with 34 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists, marking her 23rd consecutive game with at least 20 points. Teammate Hope Counts added a double-double, contributing 16 points and 20 rebounds.

Baby Gronk's path to stardom and controversy

On Feb. 11, fans gathered at Prelude, a vintage and streetwear shop, to meet Baby Gronk, the 12-year-old internet sensation whose real name is Madden San Miguel. Despite his young age, he has built a massive following, boasting 420,000 YouTube subscribers and 146,000 TikTok followers.

San Miguel initially gained attention through football content shared on TikTok by his father. His nickname, “Baby Gronk,” is a nod to former NFL star Rob Gronkowski. However, Gronkowski has voiced his disapproval of how the young athlete is promoted.

“I see you guys beefing with Baby Gronk’s [dad],” Gronkowski said in 2023 to Will Compton . “You’re blowing a gasket. “My brother was like, ‘Yo, did you see Baby Gronk yet?’ I was like, ‘Did I see him?’ His dad f***ing hit me up 500 times already. Don’t do anything with him. The dad is so annoying."

Despite criticism, Baby Gronk’s father, Jake San Miguel, insists his approach is strategic.

“I know how to balance the internet and real life,” his father said. “I don’t think my son is a God or better than all these other kids out there. His goal is to go to the NFL. But the NFL is rare. It’s hard to make. So my goal is to build him a platform and a following where he is making money now and it’s going into a savings account. Just keep stacking up, being a part of companies, this and that."

Madden has already visited nearly 20 college programs and has over 650,000 Instagram followers.

