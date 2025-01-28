"This is why you got haters": Football fans react to internet sensation Baby Gronk flaunting his physique 

Internet sensation and young football athlete Baby Gronk has stirred online buzz once again. He shared a picture on Instagram of himself posing with LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne.

Trending

The viral star lifted his shirt to flaunt his abs, prompting mixed reactions from fans. While some admired his dedication, others were less convinced that it was actually his body.

One comment read:

“This is why you got haters.”

While another remarked:

"Bro has a fake upper body suit on it don’t match his skin on his arms 😂".

Image via Ig@maddensanmiguel

Here is how others reacted:

"We all know he hasn’t got a snail trail 😂,"

"Put the fries in the bag you got 200 pumped it’s game over."

Image via Ig@maddensanmiguel

Baby Gronk is a well-known social media personality, earning his nickname from NFL legend Rob Gronkowski. However, Gronkowski has openly criticized how the young athlete’s father, Jake San Miguel, manages his son’s public image. In 2023, Gronkowski said:

“I see you guys beefing with Baby Gronk’s (dad). You’re blowing a gasket. My brother was like, ‘Yo, did you see Baby Gronk yet?’ I was like, ‘Did I see him? His dad f***ing hit me up 500 times already.' Don’t do anything with him. The dad is so annoying ... Me and my brother are dying laughing. It’s to the point where it’s awkward. It’s too far.”

Despite criticism, Jake San Miguel defends his approach, saying:

“I know how to balance the internet and real life. I don’t think my son is a God or better than all these other kids out there. His goal is to go to the NFL. But the NFL is rare. It’s hard to make. So my goal is to build him a platform and a following where he is making money now and it’s going into a savings account."

Baby Gronk, a Class of 2031 prospect, has gained notoriety for his rigorous training and viral moments.

NFL legend once criticized Baby Gronk's training and social media strategy

NFL legend JJ Watt once voiced his disapproval of the 11-year-old social media star Baby Gronk's sports training and online persona. Despite being dominant in youth football, attending multiple unofficial college visits, and training year-round, Watt is concerned about the toll this approach may take.

“I’ve always said … Kids should play multiple sports and kids should be allowed to be kids,” Watt wrote on X. “I’m not against advanced leagues, better competition, etc. But no kid should be playing one sport all year & no kid should be training ‘like a pro’ until at least HS. They’re kids.”

Baby Gronk’s popularity extends beyond sports, with a staggering NIL valuation of $1.1 million. Ranked No. 168 among high school football players, he is only in fourth grade. His father Jake’s goal is to secure his son’s financial future.

“By the time he’s a senior in high school, he’s a millionaire and above and he’s well taken care of. That way he can live a good life without struggle or worry. It’s the insurance behind sports. You don’t have to go pro anymore. Like Livvy Dunne, she’s set for life already because of the internet.”

Recently, Baby Gronk briefly announced his retirement before reversing the decision and reclassifying to the Class of 2032.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback