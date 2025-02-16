"That is how you celebrate” - When Rob Gronkowski supported Tom Brady for tossing Lombardi trophy during Super Bowl LV parade

Tom Brady cemented his legacy as arguably the greatest player in NFL history with he won Super Bowl LV with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the end of the 2020 season, giving himself more rings than any franchise. Then during the celebratory parade, he did something shocking - toss the Lombardi Trophy from one boat to another.

It attracted much criticism, but his then-teammate Rob Gronkowski, was not among the detractors. Speaking on 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt in March 2021, the tight end called it "the right way":

"That is how you celebrate a Super Bowl, because you celebrate 600 times, so you gotta to step it up a little bit when you're at a parade."

He continued:

"He's held that trophy many times and he's like, 'Man, I want my teammates to hold the trophy. They've never held it before.' So that's why he tossed it to [tight end Cameron Brate], he looked at me and said, 'Rob's held it many times too.'"

Tom Brady "was not thinking" when he tossed Lombardi Trophy between boats during Super Bowl LV parade

As for Tom Brady, he himself had discussed the matter two weeks earlier on The Late Late Show with James Corden. This was what he had to say:

"First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was just, 'This seems like really fun to do!'"

He continued:

"I found out later that — had that been an incomplete pass — that would have went down like 80 feet."

In Decembe 2023, long after he had retired, he admitted to Rob Gronkowski on his Let's Go Podcast that he was "definitely inebriated" when he did it:

"I don't think I would've taken the chance in realizing that thing would've fell like 90 feet to the bottom of the bay. Would've been a disaster for me."

Brady's assumption would be proven wrong, however. In September 2021, in the early part of the then-ongoing NFL season, fellow former New England Patriot and current NFL analyst Randy Moss decided to throw the Lombardi Trophy into the East River in New York City, Mythbusters-style.

Rather than sink to the bottom, it floated.

