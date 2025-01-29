AJ Dybantsa, the top-ranked high school basketball prospect, threw down a double between-the-legs dunk against Iolani during a holiday tournament game last month. It was the kind of dunk usually reserved for dunk contests, and the highlight clip spread online almost instantly, amazing fans and scouts.

The difficulty of the dunk alone made it a must-watch moment. The dunk was similar to Aaron Gordon’s dunk against Zach LaVine during the iconic 2016 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Most players wouldn’t even try it in an open gym, let alone in live competition with defenders nearby. But for Dybantsa, this wasn’t about putting on a show — there was a story behind it.

Before tipoff, an Instagram message was exchanged between him and his friend, a fitness trainer named Anthony. He’d earn a steak dinner at Mastro’s if he pulled off the dunk.

"If you hit under both legs in game, I’ll take you out to eat next time you’re here we can hit mastros," Anthony wrote.

Dybantsa responded right away.

"Today I got you, I'll get free dinner," Dybantsa wrote.

Anthony then added:

"You know if you do it, you finna end up on Top 10 highlights easy."

Dybantsa doubled down, replying with two words, making it clear he had every intention of cashing in.

“LAMB CHOPS,” Dybantsa replied.

Anthony then added:

"You got my word too free dinner."

The challenge was set. Now, Dybantsa just had to make it happen. A few hours later, when the opportunity came, he delivered.

In transition, he took off, went under both legs and threw it down with authority. The crowd exploded, social media blew up and just like his friend predicted, the dunk made its way onto major highlight feeds.

AJ Dybantsa secures historic NIL Deal, McDonald's All-American spot

AJ Dybantsa, from Utah Prep and a BYU signee, signed what is reportedly the largest NIL deal in high school basketball.

Dybantsa is widely projected as the top pick in the 2026 NBA draft, with comparisons to elite young stars like Cameron Boozer and Darryn Peterson. This week, he was named a McDonald's All-American, becoming the fifth player in BYU history and the first since 2000 to earn the honor.

AJ Dybantsa remains one of the most talked about high school players, and his next chapter is just beginning.

