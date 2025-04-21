"I'm a very coachable player": When late NFL WR legend's son Chris Henry Jr. shared his feelings on his offer from Ohio State

Chris Henry Jr., a five-star wide receiver from Mater Dei High School, received an offer from the Ohio State Buckeyes in June 2022. Ohio State was one of the first programs to extend an offer to the talented receiver and he repaid the Buckeyes by announcing his commitment to them a year later, on July 28.

Henry is the son of former NFL WR Chris Henry, who died in 2009. He chose the Buckeyes over other top schools such as West Virginia, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Penn State, Miami, USC, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

According to 247Sports, the five-star prospect was set to take an official visit to the program on June 20 this year, but he shut down his recruitment earlier this month, cancelling his scheduled OVs.

Henry spoke about the Buckeyes after pledging his allegiance to them in an interview back in 2023.

"I'm a very coachable player," Chris Henry Jr. said when asked about what he brings to the table at Ohio State, as per Scarlet and Gray Report's YouTube channel.

Henry received an offer from the Buckeyes during his first unofficial visit to the program in July 2023.

"I wanted to come out here and work, you know, get better," the five-star prospect said in the same interview.

The California native is ranked No. 21 in the country and is the third-best wide receiver in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the third-best overall recruit in the state of California.

Chris Henry Jr. closed down his recruitment earlier this month

The Mater Dei High School's five-star recruit, Chris Henry Jr., has been committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes since July 2023. However, he was still open to exploring other programs after that and took visits to multiple schools since his commitment.

Henry kept his recruitment open till this month, but he finally decided to shut it down on April 1. He cancelled his upcoming visits to Oregon, Miami, Ohio State and USC.

"Ever since I moved out here, a lot of teams have definitely been on me more … it’s been a little stressful," Chris Henry Jr. said prior to closing his recruitment, as per On3. "It’s really just Oregon, USC and Miami right now. Those are the schools I’ve been talking to the most."

The Buckeyes' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 3 in the country, as per 247Sports. The program has landed commitments from 11 athletes so far, including two five-star recruits in Henry and Blaine Bradford.

