Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. shares 1-word reaction to Mater Dei teammate receiving an offer from Ryan Day

Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. had an enthusiastic reaction to his Mater Dei teammate, Tomuhini Topui Jr., receiving an offer from the Buckeyes. Sharing the news on his Instagram story, Henry celebrated his teammate’s opportunity.

“Heyyy,” Chris wrote

Topui Jr., a four-star defensive lineman, has been a dominant force throughout the season for Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California). Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing 300 pounds, he played a key role in the Monarchs' perfect 13-0 run.

His impact was on full display in the California State Open Division Championship at Saddleback Community College, where Mater Dei secured a 37-15 victory over De La Salle.

His efforts did not go unnoticed, as he was named the Trinity League’s Most Valuable Player

While primarily anchoring Mater Dei’s defensive front, Topui also contributed as a fullback, paving the way for four-star running back and Oregon commit Jordon Davison. Additionally, he made key plays on special teams throughout the season.

Despite his commitment to Oregon since October, Topui remains a highly sought-after prospect. With Henry already pledged to the Buckeyes, adding Topui could further strengthen Ohio State’s future roster.

Meanwhile, Henry ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver by On3, has visited Oregon, and remains intrigued by the Ducks. Both Henry and Topui were also on campus at USC.

USC aims to flip five-star WR Chris Henry Jr. from Ohio State

USC is making a strong push for its 2026 recruiting class, setting its sights on five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. as they attempt to lure him away from Ohio State.

Henry, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound standout from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, holds a five-star rating. He is currently ranked as California’s No. 1 prospect, the nation’s top receiver, and the sixth overall recruit for the 2026 class.

Although he committed to Ohio State on July 28 he remains open to exploring other major programs.

The Trojans will also welcome additional elite receivers from Orange County, including Georgia commit and four-star Mission Viejo (CA) standout Vance Spafford, as well as Santa Margarita (CA) four-star wideout Trent Mosely.

Looking ahead to 2027, USC is preparing to host Sierra Canyon (CA) defensive lineman Richard Wesley, the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 2 overall recruit in the On3 Industry Rankings.

Henry's teammates, top-ranked cornerback Havon Finney, and Serra (CA) cornerback Duvay Williams will also be on campus. Additionally, the Trojans will host several commits from their No. 2-ranked class, featuring three top 100 players, including four-star linebacker Xavier Griffin and four-star cornerbacks RJ Sermons and Brandon Lockhart.

