California high school football powerhouse St. John Bosco coach Jason Negro gets embroiled in embezzlement lawsuit: REPORT

Jason Negro, the longtime head coach of St. John Bosco’s elite football program in California, is facing serious accusations in a lawsuit filed by three former employees. The plaintiffs — Brian Wickstrom, Melanie Marcaurel and Derek Barraza —claim that Negro engaged in embezzlement, allegedly using program funds to cover players’ tuition and finance extravagant trips for his coaching staff.

Filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the lawsuit alleges that Negro managed the program’s finances exclusively in cash, storing the money in a personal office safe with no official oversight. The plaintiffs also assert that his financial practices, including unaccounted-for transactions, amount to tax fraud and embezzlement.

California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) rules explicitly prohibit school-affiliated individuals from providing financial aid based on athletic ability. A Southern Section spokesperson noted that paying tuition for players could constitute a violation of these regulations.

Trending

Negro, who has led the Braves since 2010 and turned them into a national powerhouse, denied the allegations, stating to The Los Angeles Times:

“St. John Bosco High School is aware of claims made against the Salesian Society and myself by former employees of St. John Bosco. An independent investigation has already been conducted and all the facts will come to light in court. The claim has been in the hands of our legal team and our school will defer all questions to them.”

The Salesian Society, which oversees the school, has not issued a response.

Under Negro’s leadership, St. John Bosco has captured four state championships, including the 2022 USA TODAY Sports Super 25 national title. The program has produced multiple college and NFL quarterbacks, including Josh Rosen and DJ Uiagalelei.

Lawsuit alleges Jason Negro’s role in financial misconduct at St. John Bosco

The lawsuit claims St. John Bosco’s dominant football program operated without proper oversight, allowing Jason Negro and his staff to allegedly misappropriate funds. The filing alleges that revenue from camps, clinics, raffles and parking went unaccounted for.

“The Salesian Order’s termination of Wickstrom and Marcaurel was motivated by the desire to protect the football program and its head coach Jason Negro from scrutiny or oversight of illegal conduct,” the lawsuit alleges.

According to the lawsuit, the Salesian Society, a Roman Catholic religious order overseeing the school, dismissed plaintiffs Brian Wickstrom and Melanie Marcaurel to shield Negro from scrutiny.

“There, the football staff engaged in profligate spending for hotels, meals, and large amounts of alcohol. Assistant coaches raved that they were able to go drinking on ‘Bosco’s dime.’ Negro, who set up these retreats, was reluctant to provide receipts or any other accounting to Marcaurel,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit cites the California Whistleblower Protection Act, alleging the plaintiffs faced retaliation for reporting financial violations. The lawsuit also alleges that youth camp payments, proceeds from raffles, game programs, and parking, as well as Nike gear given to Negro, were all handled in cash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback