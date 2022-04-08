Former Arizona Cardinals HC reveals he wanted to draft Josh Allen but ended up with Josh Rosen

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks has joined the class-action lawsuit started by Brian Flores. Wilks claims general manager Steve Keim kept his job while Wilks, an African-American, was quickly fired from his post. He also claims Keim was working while suspended for a DUI, violating league rules. Another claim by Wilks gives some insight into the awful 2018 NFL Draft, where the Cardinals drafted Josh Rosen.

Arizona drafted Rosen with the tenth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Josh Allen went at No. 7 to the Buffalo Bills and is now one of the brightest young stars of the NFL. The Cardinals drafted Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick the following year, and Rosen has played on five different teams since 2018.

Steve Wilks claims that Arizona hired him as a 'bridge" for the next head coach. While he wanted the team to trade up for Allen, Wilks was never given any real power over the team's future, and Keim decided to draft Josh Rosen.

These claims against Arizona will do nothing for their current image. Kyler Murray, the quarterback they took one year after drafting Rosen, may not have a long future in Arizona either. Despite just a 22-23-1 record in three seasons, Murray seems to want a large extension sooner rather than later. The team doesn't see Murray as worthy of the money he is asking for at the moment and wants to wait and see how the next season plays out. There's a chance they will look for another new quarterback after falling flat with two first-round quarterbacks since 2017.

Analyzing the 2018 season for the Arizona Cardinals

Steve Wilks got his first head coach position in the NFL in 2018 with Arizona. He served as a defensive coach and assistant head coach for the Carolina Panthers six years prior. Bruce Arians retired after going 8-8 in the 2017 season with a group of quarterbacks, including Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton, and Blaine Gabbert.

Wilks was hired before the 2018 season, and the team's draft class was decent, but every player is no longer with the team (Rosen, Christian Kirk, Mason Cole, Chris Campbell, Korey Cunningham). Rosen led the team to a 3-13 record, and the Cardinals had their season with 10+ losses since 2012. They missed the postseason for the third straight year, too. Wilks was fired after one season, but Steve Keim kept his position, hence Wilks' lawsuit.

