"I'm everywhere, any game": 2026 5-star recruit Caleb Holt describes his game and his love of rebounding

Five-star Class of 2026 recruit Caleb Holt was back in action for his AAU squad, Game Elite, during the recently concluded Adidas 3SSB Session II, held from May 16 to 18.

Ad

While at the event, Holt caught the attention of popular sports media outlet Field of 68, who pulled him aside for a quick interview. In the conversation, he opened up about various aspects of his game, his role models, and his general approach to basketball.

"I'll say my game; I'm an all-around guard.' Holt said. "I rebound, I defend. You know, I can score the ball, I can get downhill, I can shoot the ball. You know, I'm starting to get my mid-range in. I guess I shoot the line at a high rate. So I'm everywhere in any game. Like the identity, I'm there. So I'm just impacting the game in different ways."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Being a point guard, Holt admitted that he rebounds a lot, and he gave his reasons for doing so.

"That's where you get paid at," Holt said. "Like Kawhi said, 'Board man gets paid.' I feel like I can separate myself with the energy I bring to the game. I can score the ball, but I can also play defense. I do a whole lot more than just two things. I get a lot of steals. I just impact the game in a whole lot of different ways. I'm just trying to get paid one day."

Ad

Holt was also asked who he models his game after, to which he answered:

"I'd say I like to play like Devin Booker. You know, we've got Shai, we've got Ant, I like Drew Holiday on that side. Just anybody, you know? I just play my own game, for real. But those are the types of players I look at."

Ad

Caleb Holt was one of the highest-performing players at the Adidas 3SSB Session II. He averaged 21.5 points, 5,8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Also read: VIDEO: 5-star Caleb Holt shows his hooping prowess after grabbing attention from multiple D1 colleges

Caleb Holt shares what he's looking for in a college program

In the same interview, Caleb Holt opened up a bit about his recruitment, sharing which schools he's been in contact with, what his ideal program looks like, and where things stand with his commitment. When asked what the right college fit would look like, he said:

Ad

"Just any coach who believes in me. You know I'm going to be a freshman, so any coach who's the one gon' know what I'm playing, who's gonna play through my mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes, I'm not perfect, but you know, a coach who believes in me, a truthful, honest coach."

Caleb Holt currently holds 23 college offers from Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Houston, and Tennessee, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More