"I'm at home": NBA legend Allen Iverson reflects on what it meant for him to host the 2025 Iverson Classic

NBA legend Allen Iverson finally arrived home for the 2025 Iverson Classic in Hampton, Virginia, with some of the biggest high school seniors playing in his annual all-star game last Saturday. High school stars like Darius Acuff Jr., Chris Cenac Jr. and Kiyan Anthony were part of the game, which pitted Team Loyalty against Team Honor.

Team Loyalty, led by Acuff and Cenac, defeated Team Honor, led by Anthony and Jamarion Batemon, 164-151, with 16 players in double digits during that high-scoring game. It was close for much of the contest, with 14 lead changes and 12 ties, before Team Loyalty eventually started breaking away in the second half.

Iverson, who was finally back home in Hampton, was quite emotional after the Iverson Classic wrapped up. He spoke with the local news channel, WAVY TV 10, shortly before the big game:

Trending

"This is the best, you know what I mean. You know, I'm at home. That just adds something to it, you know what I mean?" Allen Iverson said. "We've been doing it so many years, but just so you know, the fact that I was doing it at home means a big thing, very personal." (from 1:09)

A.I. attended Bethel High School in Hampton, Virginia, where he played both football and basketball. He led the school to a Division 5 AAA Virginia state championship in both sports during his senior year. He was honored by the school after much success in his basketball career by getting the school's gymnasium named after him.

Darius Acuff Jr. named Iverson Classic MVP after double-double performance

As for what happened during the main game of the Iverson Classic, Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. shone with a double-double performance, getting 32 points and 11 assists. He also had four rebounds and one steal during the game.

The IMG Academy point guard, who fell out of On3's Top 15, played with a chip on his shoulder on Saturday, leading to him getting awarded the game's MVP by Allen Iverson himself.

Teammate Chris Cenac Jr. also had a double-double with 20 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks, while Cam Ward added 23 points and nine rebounds.

Members of Team Honor also had excellent performances during the Iverson Classic, with Iowa State signee Jamarion Batemon leading the team with 27 points. Houston signee Kingston Flemings was also impressive with 26 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block, while Kiyan Anthony added 25 points.

