"I'm rootin for him": Hoops fans react as former NBA star Rafer “Skip 2 My Lou” Alston's son Reese Alston impresses at an AAU circuit

Reese Alston's school season may be over, but his AAU season has begun. The four-star point guard is the son of New York streetball legend and former NBA star Rafer “Skip 2 My Lou” Alston, who played most notably with the Houston Rockets.

Videos of Reese in action have surfaced, and "Lil Skip" has started to impress people as he plays for COOZ Elite, an AAU team based in Houston, Texas, with several people going nostalgic for his dad, “Skip 2 My Lou.”

This has fans talking.

"Skip 2 my louuuu 🔥 young man sounds well spoken im rootin for him," said one fan.

"The generation of NBA players’ sons in the league becoming regular has arrived lol." commented another

"Rafer Alston aka "Skip to my Lou" 🔥🔥🔥🔥 this is incredible 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽," another fan said.

More people were impressed.

"NBA legend and street ball legend! A man of many talents. Took his Orlando Magic team to the NBA Finals. Rafer wears many hats! Let’s give him his props. 💪🏾💪🏾" said one person.

"My 💜💜💜 Love you my Reesey," said one person.

"Real Deal‼️Like Father Like Son#Definitely One Of The Top 3 PG In Class," another noted

Fans react to Reese Alston playng AAU ball (source: IG/sportscenternext)

Reese Alston attends Second Baptist High School in Houston, Texas, and is a four-star prospect ranked No. 40 overall in the Class of 2027 by 247Sports Composite. He is also the No. 8-ranked point guard and the No. 5 overall player in his Texas class.

He led the Second Baptist Eagles to a 33-4 record and led his team to a TAPPS 5A state championship in Texas, beating Arlington's Grace Prep 65-47.

As for his dad, Rafer Alston became known as an unconventional ballhandler who brought the ball down the court by skipping, earning him his nickname. He bounced around college before playing professionally for the D-League team, Idaho Stampede.

Alston Sr. eventually made it to the NBA, and his first team was the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played from 1999 to 2002. He then returned to the D-League with the Mobile Revelers, before joining Vince Carter and Chris Bosh in Toronto in 2003.

He largely moved around the league before settling in with the Houston Rockets, where he played three seasons. He subsequently joined the Orlando Magic in 2008, where he went all the way to the NBA Finals alongside Dwight Howard.

Reese Alston already has multiple offers from various schools for college

After helping lead Second Baptist to a state title, Reese Alston already has at least 10 college offers. The four-star sophomore leads the team in scoring at 21.2 points per game, as well as assists and steals at 5.2 and 2.4, respectively. He's also the team's third-best rebounder, averaging 4.3 per game.

The schools vying for Alston include Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Stanford, UCF, Sam Houston, Norfolk State, UT-Arlington, Nevada, Nicholls and Manhattan. However, because he is still a sophomore, "Lil Skip" is not expected to make his decision anytime soon, and more offers are still expected to come.

