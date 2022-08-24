Who is Skip 2 My Lou aka Rafer Alston? How is he related to AND1 and what is his net worth right now?

Skip 2 My Lou, aka Rafer Alston, was one of the most prominent figures in the AND1’s Mixtape Tour squad, known for his mysterious ball-handling moves. Alston joined the AND1 franchise as a player in 1999, and his wide array of moves made him very popular. His trademark skipping dribble earned him the nickname "Skip 2 My Lou."

The famous and widespread AND1 mixtapes caught the attention of basketball fans during the 1998 NBA lockout at a time when they missed basketball. The timing couldn’t have been better for the AND1 team, and the idea that came from an employee named Set Free got them instantaneous fame.

Boardroom @boardroom Rafer Alston began playing at Rucker Park when he was only 13 years old.



First called “The Energizer” & “Shorty” for his size and frenetic defense, Duke Tango anointed him “Skip to My Lou” when he broke a double-team and started skipping down the court.



Born in Queens, New York, Alston was a standout streetball player and played under a well-known high school coach – Ron Naclerio. His coach has played an important role in him landing with AND1 as he circulated Alston’s game footage and got it in the hands of the AND1 staff.

Amid his display of exceptional talent while playing streetball, Skip 2 My Lou is the only player from the AND1 team to play in the NBA. He played for six different teams between 1999 and 2010, following which he went on to play a season in the Chinese Basketball League as well.

Skip 2 My Lou started his NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks, getting picked in the second round of the 1998 draft. After three seasons with limited game time, Alston joined the Toronto Raptors, where he saw an uptick in his contributions. However, the following season he was shipped to the Miami Heat, where he averaged double-digit scoring for the first time in his NBA career.

Alston then became a regular starter in his second stint with the Raptors during the 2004-05 season. He averaged 14.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists in 78 games – one of his best seasons in the league. He retired from the NBA in 2010, playing his last season with the Miami Heat, albeit in just 25 games.

What is Skip 2 My Lou aka Rafer Alston’s current net worth?

The Netflix documentary, "Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1" touched upon the parity in player salaries, which was based upon their popularity. However, Alston was unaffected by it, given he was a crowd-puller with innate dribbling talent. He was among the top earners and had a great level of marketability as well.

Dime @DimeUPROXX



Adjusting from street ball rules to the NBA took a minute... Happy birthday to Rafer Alston AKA Skip To My Lou!Adjusting from street ball rules to the NBA took a minute... Happy birthday to Rafer Alston AKA Skip To My Lou! Adjusting from street ball rules to the NBA took a minute... 😂 https://t.co/o29g0ezB4E

Per idolnetworth.com, Alston has a net worth of $24 million – with a major chunk of his earnings coming through the NBA. His salaries put $28.1 million in his bank, which is worth $37.5 million today, adjusted for inflation. His best stretch in the NBA was when he played alongside Yao Ming with the Houston Rockets. But in terms of salary, his biggest contract worth $4.9 million was with the Orlando Magic.

