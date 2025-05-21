"I'm in the works of getting my license": AJ Dybantsa opens up on trouble surrounding his BYU practice schedule

AJ Dybantsa is set to begin his college basketball career at BYU. However, it seems there's been some trouble. On Wednesday, SportsCenter NEXT shared a lighthearted post through their Instagram account.

Ad

In the clip from the BYU Cougars' YouTube channel, Dybantsa confessed that he doesn't have a driving license yet and is working to get it. So, somebody picks him up to get to the practice.

"My mans Kyle finna pick me up," Dybantsa said in the clip. "I've said a million times I don't drive yet. I'm in the works of getting my license. I don't drive right now, so I gotta get picked up."

Ad

Trending

The post also mentions the accolades the 18-year-old received before getting a driving license. These include the 2023 FIBA U16 gold medal, 2023 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, 2023 NBPA Top 100 Camp All-Star, 2024 Nike Peach Jam Offensive MVP, 2025 McDonald's All-American and ESPN's top-ranked recruit of the Class of 2025.

"Eighteen-year-old AJ still can’t legally drive 😅," read the post's caption.

Ad

The 6-foot-9 forward ranked No. 1 for the majority of time during high school seasons. He plans to spend a year at BYU before being drafted to the NBA.

BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa invited to Team USA U19 Training Camp

BYU basketball freshman AJ Dybantsa has been invited to Team USA’s Under-19 National Team training camp. The training camp is set to take place from 14-16 June at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Centre in Colorado Springs.

Ad

Dybantsa is among 33 athletes competing for a spot on the final roster for the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Switzerland.

Team USA’s official X account confirmed Dybantsa’s inclusion in the training camp roster. Other top names on the roster are Koa Peat, Chris Cenac and Tyran Stokes.

“We are looking forward to the pool of players coming to Colorado Springs with the hope to represent the United States at the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup,” said Sean Ford, USA Basketball Men’s National Team director.

Ad

“We are confident that we will build the best team to compete in Switzerland from this group of USA Basketball veterans and newcomers.”

Dybantsa has already made an impact on the international stage. He helped Team USA secure gold at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Turkey and the 2023 U16 Americas Championship in Mexico. At the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit, he recorded 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals in Team USA’s overtime win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More