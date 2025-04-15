"I need my shoes signed": Hoops fans react to Stanford commit Hailee Swain engaging with fans following Team U.S.A.'s Nike Hoop Summit win

Stanford signee Hailee Swain, part of Team USA's roster at the Nike Hoop Summit, finished with two points, three assists and one rebound in the span of 16 minutes. Her team defeated Team World 90-78.

A collaborative post made by @haileeshandlez and @swain_basketball shared a video of Hailee Swain engaging with her fans after the victory. In the video, Swain could be seen sharing a heartfelt moment with her fans, decorating sneakers and apparel with her autograph and snapping pictures with the crowd.

"Decorated PG "HS2" very engaged with fans! @haileeswain," the caption of the post read.

The internet was amused and poured out their love for Swain.

"I need my shoes signed. I have Jordan too! Big ups lil cruz. Kepp making us proud. Way to lead,"

"So humble," commented a user.

"Iconic," wrote another user.

"I love it," elated a fan.

Hoops fans react to Swain engaging with fans via Instagram.

Swain has been associated with the Stanford Cardinals since 2022. In a press conference, Stanford coach Kate Paye praised Swain's athleticism, saying (per AJC.com):

"Hailee is a lightning-quick guard and leader who can play both with the ball in her hands and off the ball. She is similar to a Candice Wiggins-type player. She is fiercely competitive, a great defender, scores off the bounce and has a wonderful 3-point shot," .

Hailee Swain wraps up high school hoops career, clinching Georgia state title

Last month, Hailee Swain played her last high school game for Holy Innocents Episcopal School, finishing with 30 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Holy Innocents to a 57-39 win, edging out former state champion Hebron Christian.

Holy Innocent's basketball coach, Nichole Dixon, expressed his views on Swain's state championship win.

"Coaching her in the state championship and watching her execute big and small things so well reminded me of those days when she was a sponge just wanting to grow,” Dixon said (per AJC.com). “I’m grateful I could be along for this part of her journey,".

Swain is the top hooper in Georgia and holds the No. 3rd rank as a point guard in the Class of 2025. Nationally, she is ranked in the eighth spot.

