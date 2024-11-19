"I do not have one": When a young Kiyan Anthony was embarrassed by his mom La La revealing his celebrity crush

  • home icon
By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Nov 19, 2024 20:27 GMT
La La Anthony and her son, Kiyan Anthony, appeared in a Dec. 2021 video on the Ballislife YouTube channel and it showed a car ride where the actress talked to her son about his celebrity crushes.

He was asked if he ever had a celebrity crush, and Kiyan acted like what most teenage boys would do in that situation and denied it. However, this was when his mom interjected.

"Oh he got one," said La La in the background. (12:37-12:38)
"Who?" Kiyan Anthony replied. "Who's my celebrity crush?" (12:41-12:44)

This led to La La showing an image on her phone off-camera and her son reacted, this time even more embarrassed.

"No it's not! That's cap," he told his mom. "That's not my selfie, I do not have one." (12:45-12:54)

Kiyan kept arguing his case until La La revealed that he had a crush on a former colleague of hers, actress Paige Hurd.

"You want me to say Paige Hurd is his own celebrity crush?" said La La. "She loves Kiyan." (12:57-13:08)

At this point in the video, the young Kiyan Anthony was just trying to cover his face out of embarrassment.

Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony reveals one NBA team he actually likes

During that same interview, host Andrea asked Kiyan Anthony if he was rooting for any NBA team at that time. He said he does not really have any favorite team and added that he tends to root for whichever team his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, was playing on.

However, he did say there is one particular team he still "kinda" likes.

"I still like the Knicks," he said.

Carmelo Anthony was best known for playing for the Denver Nuggets and the New York Knicks. Around 2021, he played for the LA Lakers, though Kiyan preferred to stay in New York, with Carmelo keeping close to his New York City roots despite playing for another city.

Andrea asked him if he would see his dad play his first game with the Lakers, and he said no because he had school. He then pointed out that there was a five-hour flight he had to ride if he wanted to see his dad play in Lakers gold, and this would conflict with school.

