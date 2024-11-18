"I said a word I shouldn't have said": Duke commit Cayden Boozer recalls the time he got a technical foul for cussing at Bronny James

Sometimes, competitiveness can get to the best players, and their trash talk can often lead to technical fouls. Five-star Duke commit Cayden, son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, found out the hard way when he talked trash to the son of his dad's former Cavaliers teammate, Bronny James, son of LeBron.

On Sunday, Overtime asked several high school basketball stars to recall when they last got a technical foul. Boozer recalled he got a technical foul when he had cussed at Bronny James.

"Sophomore year, we were playing Bronny James and I got a tough bucket and I said 'And One,'" Cayden Boozer said. "And then I said a word I shouldn't have said."

That game happened at the Spalding Hoophall Classic, where the Boozer Twins and the Christopher Columbus High School Explorers took on James and Sierra Canyon in January 2023. Sierra Canyon led most of the game, but Columbus made a comeback to win the game in the final seconds thanks to Cameron Boozer.

Cameron Boozer had 18 points, 13 rebounds and four assists during that victory over Sierra Canyon. The final score was 47–46 after Cameron's wild play.

Cameron Boozer said he got a technical foul after getting into foul trouble.

"I had three fouls, then had my fourth foul," he said. "I got, like, subbed out. Bench said something to me and I got T'd up and I was done for the game."

Cameron and Cayden Boozer sign with Duke University

After announcing their commitment to Duke University last October, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the Boozer Twins, signed with the Blue Devils on Friday.

They chose Duke to continue their father's legacy at the school. As a Blue Devil, Carlos Boozer won the NCAA national title in 2001 before leaving the school for the NBA.

“The opportunity to go to Duke, being an amazing school and basketball team, I thought was a great opportunity for us and our family,” Cayden Boozer told the Miami Herald. “It was definitely hard trying to pick between one of the best schools in the country and your hometown team you’re so familiar with.

At the end of the day, we just felt like Duke was the best fit for us. It’s nothing against Miami. They’re an amazing school.”

The twins grew up in Miami and trained at the University of Miami. Both admitted that although it was a hard choice, they ultimately went with Duke.

