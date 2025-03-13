"I was saying it because, no tax": AJ Dybantsa shares hilarious reason behind wanting to get drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA

Class of 2025 No. 1 prospect AJ Dybantsa previously expressed his desire to get drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA. On an episode of the Kevin O'Connor show on Friday, the Utah Prep hooper now says that he's had a change of mind and that he's open to joining any team that selects him.

When asked why he had previously expressed interest in the Spurs, he said:

"I was saying it because like no tax, 'cause San Antonio and Orlando, but I mean I think I could really fit in anywhere depending on my play style." (9:58-10:06)

According to him, he no longer really has a specific team of interest:

"I mean my mind changes every day so, now like I'm in the mindset of whoever drafts me, drafts me. I don't really have a specific team… I was watching more basketball games and I'm like, I think I can fit on any team… if you really think basketball-wise, I don't know, whoever gets hopefully the number one pick." (9:33-10:14)

Back in January, AJ Dybantsa was in Paris for the NBA games between the San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers. In an interview that was recorded by BYU TV during his time there, he expressed his desire to team up with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

“I don't know how long he'll be there for, but a duo between me and Wemby (would be great)," Dybantsa said in January. "I know Steph Castle is there. They have a young core."

AJ Dybantsa is currently projected to be the number-one pick in the 2026 NBA draft. Before he can enter the draft, though, he will play college basketball for the BYU Cougars for a year.

"I'm not going to stop working": BYU Signee AJ Dybantsa opens up on his drive to stay at the top

On Kevin O'Connor's show, five-star prospect AJ Dybantsa spoke about his determination, work ethic and how he manages to stay motivated. He was asked how he maintains his edge despite consistently being ranked number one.

"Yeah, just challenge yourself, just stay hungry. I mean we're not there yet, we're still in high school, we still got to get to College, hopefully make it to the NBA," Dybantsa said. "So, I mean, just staying No. 1 is going to help me in the long run but I ain't really do anything yet so I still got to stay hungry I'm not going to stop working because I'm just I'm committed." (9:01-9:18)

AJ Dybantsa has been instrumental for Utah Prep this season, guiding the team to a 20-11 record. He'll be back in action this weekend at the Grind Session Men's World Championship in Salt Lake City, Utah. Dybantsa will lead his team against Fort High School in the round of 16 on Saturday.

