"I think we're more grittier over here": When elite 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa took a dig at West Coast basketball 

Elite 2025 prospect AJ Dybantsa is making waves with his performances on the court and isn't shy of voicing his opinion, too. During a candid chat with Jeff Goodman on "The Field of 68: After Dark" YouTube channel in Aug. 2023, the top-ranked basketball player took a dig at West Coast basketball, comparing it with the grit and grind of the East Coast.

The 6-foot-8 phenom made his stand clear on a long-standing hoops debate.

"I think we are more grittier over here; that's not, yeah, that more grittier and tougher over here will be a dude,” Dybantsa said. (3:09)

The conversation didn't stop there. AJ Dybantsa further elaborated on his experience playing across the East Coast, emphasizing how it helped sharpen his skills against top-tier competition.

“I think it's more skilled over there [the West Coast], but it's like you got to get it down the dirt over here, you know, playing, and I’ve always been playing," he said. "I haven't played a massive amount like we played local tournaments, but I go to New York today. I go to DMV to play; I go to Florida to play, so you know, playing against these guys at a younger age.”

AJ Dybantsa's basketball journey is deeply rooted in the East Coast. The 17-year-old forward grew up in Brockton, Massachusetts, where the intensity of local basketball helped him shape his competitive edge. Now, he is one of the most sought-after basketball prospects.

Is AJ Dybantsa going to BYU Cougars?

The Utah Prep School star is the No. 1 nationally ranked player, with over 30 colleges extending offers to sign the basketball prodigy. Riding over back-to-back NIL deals with brands like Red Bull and Nike, Dybantsa witnessed a massive jump of 22% in his NIL value per the On3.

His popularity is soaring primarily on the heels of his stunning performances that are sending waves throughout the basketball community. In his freshman season, Dybantsa averaged 19.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game. Furthermore, he demonstrated his scoring prowess by leading the 2023 Nike Peach Jam with an average of 25.8 points per game.

Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, Kansas, Kansas State and North Carolina are still in the race to sign the top prospects. However, per the 247 Crystal Ball® predictions, Dybantsa is 100% going for Brigham Young.

BYU hosted AJ Dybantsa for their game against Idaho. On3's Joe Tipton revealed the news on X, which further adds weight to the predictions that Dybantsa is all set to don the BYU Cougars jersey.

