"I want to be the next Deion Sanders": When No. 2 NFL draft pick Travis Hunter flipped from Florida State to Jackson State as a high school recruit

Travis Hunter is selected as the No. 2 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay. Hunter - a product of Collins Hill (Georgia) - had been a five-star athlete in high school. He ranked No. 1 in Georgia and as an ATH in the Class of 2022. On the national level, he earned the second spot per On3. In his freshman year, he played seven games, earning 15 receptions and a score of 2.1 Y/G per MaxPreps.

Travis Hunter had committed to Florida State but pulled out a shocker on National Signing Day, announcing his decision to flip to Jackson State under then-football coach Deion Sanders's program.

"I bring a whole lot of intensity and talent,” Hunter said. “I want to be the next Deion Sanders. And I’m going to live up to it," per On3.

"I look forward to working with the iconic Deion Sanders, and especially my fellow Tigers," per SI.

Travis Hunter considers Coach Prime a significant influence in his life. In Hunter's last game, he told Deion Sanders, "Coach, you changed my life forever.

Moreover, he also dedicated this decision to his African-American heritage.

"Historically Black Colleges and Universities have a rich history in football. I want to be part of that history, and more, I want to be part of that future. I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow," stated Travis Hunter.

Jacksonville Jaguars pick Travis Hunter as the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft

On Thursday, the Jacksonville Jaguars picked Travis Hunter as their No. 2 pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. The No. 1 pick went to Cam Ward, selected by the Tennessee Titans.

In his college football career at the Colorado Buffaloes, Hunter raked in multiple accolades. He won the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year, Walter Camp Award, and Chuck Bednarik Award.

The two-way star created history by becoming the first person in the Colorado Buffaloes to clinch the Biletnikoff Award as well as the first person to win both the Biletnikoff and Bednarik titles. Moreover, he is also a 2024 Heisman Trophy awardee.

Coach Prime teased Traver in a fun way, watching him collect accolades one after another. A X (formerly Twitter) user by the username - We Coming - posted the same.

"We got another award to pick up right? Saturday right. It's going to be something happening if we don't pick up that award."

