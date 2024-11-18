"If I'm there to watch my son play, I'm going to sit my a** on the sideline": Hoops fans react to LeBron James dunking at Bronny James' AAU game

While the father-son duo of LeBron James and Bronny James played as teammates for the LA Lakers, there was a time when LeBron attended his son's high school games on the sidelines. During one of Sierra Canyon's outings in the Big Time Hoops tournament in Las Vegas in 2019, the four-time NBA champion participated in the layup line with his son.

Ballislife posted highlights of LeBron throwing down some dunks as fans in attendance watched him in awe. The video also received some hilarious reactions from hoops fans.

Some criticized the 20-time NBA All-Star as he took part in the pregame warmups.

Hoops fans react to throwback clip of LeBron James dunking at son Bronny James' AAU game (image credit: instagram/ballislife)

"Idc how famous I am, if I'm there to watch my son play, I'm going to sit my ass on the sideline and let my son get his shine," a fan wrote.

"Bro got sit down and get a hotdog," another fan commented.

"Let the kids play sit down," one fan wrote.

However, some fans had no complaints about it and thought that others were just hating on him.

"😂😂 Lebron could’ve been standing on the wall and yall would still complain," a fan commented.

"Bro giving the fans a nice treat! Yall hate!" a fan wrote.

"Stop hating . That’s cool asf for him to do that," another fan wrote.

How good was Bronny James in high school?

With the spotlight always on Bronny James, he began his high school career in May 2019. As a freshman, he played 15 minutes per game and averaged 4.1 points.

James suffered an injury in his junior year but averaged 8.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.8 apg and 1.9 spg in 29 games. He scored seven points after he returned from injury in the CIF Southern Section open division final.

However, he showed a lot of improvement in his senior year with 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game, helping Sierra Canyon to a 23-11 record.

After playing six games for the Lakers, James joined the G League's South Bay Lakers on Nov. 7. His last game with the Lakers was the 110-134 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers where he played five minutes and recorded two points, two assists and one steal.

