IN PHOTOS: 4X Super Bowl champ Lynn Swann inspires Ohio HS football team, pays them a visit

To inspire young athletes, four-time Super Bowl champion Lynn Swann visited St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Ohio on Thursday. The legendary veteran for the Pittsburgh Steelers spoke with the players and gave the young prospects some football advice.

The high school's Facebook page posted multiple pictures of the legendary wide receiver talking to the players and coaches of its football team. An alum of the high school, Katie Hiestand, made the visit possible.

"Swann's insights and experiences undoubtedly motivated and inspired the team as they prepared for the upcoming season," the caption of the post read.

Swann played multiple sports for the Junipero Serra High School in California. Along with football, Swann was also a track star in high school. He even beat the future Olympic gold medalist Randy Williams in the long jump at the 1970 CIF California State championship meet.

During his eight years as a player, Lynn Swann helped the Steelers win four Super Bowls. Considered one of the best wide receivers of his period, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

St. Thomas Aquinas High School players and coach share their experience with Lynn Swann

Lynn Swan talked with the football team during his visit

St. Thomas Aquinas' coach Kevin Henderson spoke about Swann's visit and thanked him for sharing his thoughts and motivating the players.

"We are incredibly grateful to Lynn Swann for taking the time to speak to our team. His passion for the game and his dedication to excellence are truly inspiring," coach Henderson said (via starkscountycatholicschool.com)

An STA player also shared his thoughts about Swann's visit to the school.

"Hearing Swann's experiences was fascinating. We learned about what it takes to be a good leader on and off the field. It was great hearing about what high school sports meant to him and how he overcame adversity during his career."

Swann's advice will undoubtedly benefit the high school's younger athletes. This year, they will aim to win their 16th championship in school history and defend their state title. The high school has won the last five state championships.