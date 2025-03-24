IN PHOTOS: BYU signee Xavion Staton shares wholesome moments from his high school career following last game for Utah Prep 

Xavion Staton, a four-star prospect from the 2025 class, has played the final game of his high school career. The Utah Prep center will now join the BYU Cougars, who he signed with back in November last year. The 7-foot star took to Instagram to share some wholesome moments from his journey as a high school star. He posted a carousel of pictures on Monday with the caption,

Ad

"the race is nowhere near over it’s a steady pace to complete this marathon ⏳🏁thank you high school. #32legacy"

Ad

Trending

The first few snaps were from before, after, or during games or practice sessions. The fifth click showed Xavion sitting on a chair and posing with the Pro16 17U Champions trophy from last year. After another picture flaunting his #32 jersey, the youngster flexed another honor. The BYU signee held the 2024 Boys Basketball Class 4A Championship with the champions' medal on his neck.

Xavion Staton concluded the carousel with a picture of him dunking the ball in the net, his #32 jersey, and an edit with a basketball net on a grey background with the text "What if is." The youngster had moved to Utah Prep from Sierra Vista, where he averaged 10.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game.

Ad

Xavion Staton on His Basketball Journey and Career Goals

Now the 34th-ranked prospect in his class, Xavion Staton, wasn't even considering an NBA future a few years ago. In an interview with Sportsstartv's Instagram handle, he revealed how his only reason behind playing basketball was to cover his college fees.

"Basically, from freshman year, I wasn't really into the sport, but after that, I was like, OK, maybe I might be able to make something out of this," Staton said. "And so originally it was just to get basketball to pay for college."

Ad

Ad

At this point, Staton feels that he has a good enough shot at playing in the NBA. And although it was never the plan, the thought of starring on the biggest stage gives him a great feeling.

"I have started to a little bit, and it's like, it's, it's wild, because I didn't really think of it much before, and so now that I'm really trying to, you know, put that on my radar, you know, at the gym, talking with my trainers, you know, it's very possible. So it's just a wild thought, but it's a great feeling."

Xavion Staton is set to join the No.1 ranked AJ Dybantsa and Chamberlin Burgress at the Cougars next season. While it seems like a big achievement, he likely has his sights set on playing for his favorite NBA team in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback