In Photos: Kiyan Anthony's $30M worth mom LaLa Anthony flaunts a fatigues-inspired olive green outfit 

La La Anthony, the mother of the Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony and the former wife of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, is known for her stylish outfits that she posts on her Instagram.
On Thursday, the American TV personality and actress shared a carousel, including a video of her fatigues-inspired olive green outfit, selfies and a picture of herself holding a bouquet.
"bad lil vibe," La La captioned.
La La, who has a net worth of $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), also posted a 16-tile carousel on April 8. The pictures were taken by photographer Tomás Herold at the Asian fusion restaurant in New York, "SEI LESS." She wore a stylish pink outfit.
"🎶 where the f#%k the function🎶" Anthony captioned.
The post received a comment from Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry:
"Look GOODT," Ayesha wrote.
La La Anthony talks about the job experiences she had growing up
La La Anthony talked about the job experiences she had and where she has in a YouTube video uploaded by SoFi on Tuesday.
She also discussed her life experiences, childhood and parents.
"I worked at a tattoo shop when I was 15 or 16," Anthony said. "I had no business working at a tattoo shop, but I was the receptionist, seeing crazy stuff like the tattoo artist spelling a name wrong and it's already tattooed on somebody."
She added that she always wanted to earn her own money.
"I was always about trying to get out there and get my own money and nothing bothered me more than to have to ask somebody for something, so I don't want to be in that position, so tattoo shop, telemarketing, Baskin-Robins, Sneaker stores, interning at the Radio station, everything," Anthony said.
Her son, Kiyan Anthony, will be joined by Luke Fennell and Sadiq White next season at Syracuse.