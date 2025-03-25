In Photos: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony poses in stunning leopard print outfit

Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony's mother and American TV personality, La La Anthony, is well-known for her fashion sense. The former wife of 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony posed in a leopard print outfit on Instagram on Monday.

La La Anthony posted eight pictures and tagged the celebrity designer and photographer, who goes by the IG username "freshmadeit."

"Last slide is the mood," she captioned her post with two laughing emojis.

The TV personality was also clicked at the Golden Gate Bridge during the NBA All-Star Weekend.

She shared a picture on Instagram in elegant attire while she sat on a railing:

Photo: Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthon,y shares her glam outfit atop the Golden State Bridge (Image: IG/lala)

In the second picture, she was seen taking a selfie in front of the railings that were full of love locks.

She continued to show more of her visit to the famous bridge, and she also showed the "windiest road in the world," right in front of the Golden Gate Bridge. The video was re-shared on X (formerly Twitter):

"This is the windiest road in the world," she captioned the story.

La La Anthony also dazzled her fans with her all-black outfit at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans. The party that was hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and saw plenty of sports stars.

Check out her outfit from the Super Bowl party as she posted some pictures on her IG page on Feb. 9:

"Don't fumble," she captioned the picture with a football emoji.

La La Anthony on Kiyan Anthony's college decision

Kiyan Anthony, who ranks at the 33rd spot nationally, 12th in the shooting guard position and first in New York (according to On3's Industry Rankings), chose to follow in his father's footsteps after signing for Syracuse.

In an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints, his mother talked about Kiyan Anthony's decision-making process:

“The truth is, he visited a lot of schools, and he was open to each experience and figuring out what worked for him,” La La Anthony said. “He really sat and thought about it for a long time and made the decision that Syracuse was where he wanted to go. And we support him fully."

Kiyan Anthony will be joined by Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack next season.

