The City Reapers may not have won the Overtime Elite title, but five-star Meleek Thomas has not stopped grinding and keeping fit. The Arkansas signee, who led the City Reapers to the No. 2 seed of Overtime Elite, posts images of him working out every now and then, and on Wednesday, he posted another image of himself grinding it out in a gym.

Ad

Meleek Thomas continues working out after the Overtime Elite season ended. (Source: Instagram/ meleek.thomas)

Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers lost their best-of-five series against Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamers 3-1, although all four contests were close.

Ad

Trending

Despite the OTE season being over for Thomas, the work is not yet done for the five-star Arkansas signee as he still has to compete for the East at this year's McDonald's All-American Game.

The contest will be held at the Barclay's Center in New York City on April 1, with Thomas teaming up with the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, as well as Nate Ament and Caleb Wilson, to take on the West team, headlined by Darryn Peterson, Brayden Burries, Koa Peat and Alijah Arenas.

Ad

After that, the shooting guard will head to Arkansas, where he will team up with fellow McDonald's All-American Darius Acuff Jr., who will also be playing for the East.

Meleek Thomas talks about why he chose John Calipari and Arkansas

As for why he chose Arkansas over all the other schools, Meleek Thomas acknowledged that Razorbacks coach John Calipari, also known as Coach Cal, was a big factor in his decision.

Ad

"Everyone I spoke with was so positive on Coach Cal," Thomas said. "He has touched so many lives with his guys becoming NBA players and so many others.

"He and the staff stayed in contact with both me and my family the whole time. I am big on family, and Coach Cal is a warm-hearted person who built a great relationship with both me and my family."

Thomas, originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was recruited aggressively by Calipari. He averaged 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game during the regular season at OTE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback