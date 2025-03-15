Internet sensation Baby Gronk shares 3-word reaction as Eli Ellis shares moments from his OTE finals victory

Four-star South Carolina signee Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz are now the OTE champions after beating Meleek Thomas and the City Reapers on Friday at the OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The social media star dropped images and clips of their championship celebration on Instagram, which had many people talking.

Among those who congratulated Ellis was Madden San Miguel, also known as Baby Gronk, a viral social media influencer and football player, who dropped a three-word reaction to the YNG Dreamerz' big championship win.

"FUTURE NBA PICK," Baby Gronk commented on Ellis' Instagram post.

Baby Gronk comments on Eli Ellis' post after the YNG Dreamerz win the OTE championship (Source: Instagram/ eliellis)

Baby Gronk is a social media star on Instagram and TikTok. He claims that he committed to the University of Oregon in 2001, when he was eight, though this claim is dubious at best as it would violate NCAA rules. Coaches are not allowed to offer verbal agreements to players until after June 15th of their high school sophomore year.

The influencer became a viral YouTube sensation by playing football at five.

As for Ellis, he was also named the OTE MVP after leading the YNG Dreamerz to the best record in the league at 17 wins and three losses. They defeated a formidable City Reapers squad 3–1 in a best-of-five series. The City Reapers were the No. 2 seed in the OTE Playoffs, second only to the YNG Dreamerz.

Eli Ellis and the road to the OTE title

As the No. 1 seed in the Overtime Elite playoffs, the YNG Dreamerz enjoyed a semifinal bye along with the No. 2 seed City Reapers, led by five-star Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas. The two teams just had to wait for which of the bottom teams would earn their place in the semifinals, which are a best-of-five.

After surviving two surprising upsets, the No. 8 seed Cold Hearts, which had the worst record in the league at three wins and 17 losses, somehow made it to the semifinals, and they were the first team that the YNG Dreamerz faced. It was a sweep for Ellis and crew, though, as the Dreamerz moved to its finals showdown against the City Reapers with a 3-0 series win.

Ellis also finished the season as the top scorer in the playoffs, averaging 32.6 points per game for the Dreamerz. This is the head of two notable five-stars in Meleek Thomas and Shon Abaev. Both were named McDonald's All-Americans.

