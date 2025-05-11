In Pic: BYU signee AJ Dybantsa reps Cougars merch as he shares Mother’s Day special snap on IG

Many have been posting tributes for their moms on Mother's Day, including AJ Dybantsa. The BYU-bound small forward reposted a photo of himself during his official visit to Provo last October alongside his mom, Chelsea, wearing Cougars gear.

AJ Dybantsa during official BYU visit with his mom, Chelsea (Source: Instagram/@aj.dybantsa)

"happy mother's day." Dybantsa wrote on Sunday.

While Chelsea has not been as visible as AJ's father, Ace Dybantsa, during his games, his mother has shown much support for him, as she often accompanied him during his official visits, and has also watched many of his games.

Ace usually handles most of his NIL deals and which schools he will play for. He is often in attendance during big games where college scouts are present and talks to the members of the coaching staff.

AJ is already in Provo, Utah, and has started practicing with his new teammates. BYU coach Kevin Young is expected to center the team's offense around him, with AJ likely to become the team's primary offensive threat.

ESPN and On3 both ranked AJ as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025. However, 247Sports ranked him at No. 2, behind Darryn Peterson, who will play for Kansas next season.

AJ Dybantsa talks about representing mom and dad's countries during last year's Nike Hoop Summit

AJ Dybantsa played for Team USA during the Nike Hoop Summit in April. However, he played for Team World last year, representing his mom's home country, Jamaica, as well as his dad's home country, Congo.

"I mean, last year I was on the World Squad, representing two different countries – my mom and my dad’s, Congo and Jamaica," Dybantsa said in April, via Hoops Hype.

He also shared why he played for the USA and said that it was for himself.

"This year I represented myself, being born in the United States," Dybantsa said. "So I mean, that’s obviously the biggest difference for me."

It had been a busy offseason for the former Utah Prep star, as he played in the McDonald's All-American Game, the Nike Hoop Summit and the Jordan Brand Classic.

