A day after Cameron Boozer's girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao shared pictures from the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship, she took to Instagram to share some more from Finals Day.

IN PIC: Cameron Boozer's GF Yva Lauren shares a snap to highlight progress from National cheerleading event (Image: IG/yvacao)

"It's Finals Day 🩵 10:12 Field House," she captioned her story on Monday.

The event's Instagram page stated that the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship will include totals of 27,082 athletes, 4,520 coaches, 1,286 teams, 1,016 varsity, 104 junior high, 108 junior varsity and 56 REC teams.

Additionally, the event will see 1,823 first performances, 500 second performances, 13 third performances and 76 + 21 WSCC Divisions/Champions, featuring 34 states across the nation.

Cao's second story featured a post by Varsity Spirit Fashion, a company that features cheer, dance and band fashion and footwear. The post featured cheerleading teams from Pikeville High, Mater Dei, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, Santa Margarita, Rhea County, Spain Park High School, DeSoto Central High School and Niceville.

Boozer's GF Yva Lauren Cao shares a post by Varsity Spirit Fashion to her IG story (Image: IG/yvacao)

Cao has been seen with Boozer frequently and was there when the No. 2 recruit signed his letter of intent to play for the Duke Blue Devils. Cao shared a picture of the duo with a heartfelt message, which was later shared by Boozer:

Yva Lauren Cao with Cameron Boozer (Image: IG/yvacao)

"1 step closer to your dream, I'm so proud of you," the story was captioned.

Cao posted a picture of the couple from the stands during Duke's 87-70 win against North Carolina on Feb. 2 with three blue hearts, which was later reposted by Boozer on his IG story.

Cameron Boozer reshares picture with GF Lauren Cao from Duke vs. UNC (Image: IG/@cameronboozer)

Cayden and Cameron Boozer react to Nate Ament's visit to Duke

The Boozer twins signed for their father's alma mater on Nov. 11 after considering offers from Miami, Kentucky and Florida, among others. Furthermore, the highest uncommitted player from the 2025 Class, Nate Ament, also visited Duke and posted about it on his Instagram:

The twins were excited by the prospect of Ament joining them next season and took to the comments section to share their reactions:

Boozer twins react to Ament's official Duke Visit (Image: Instagram/ ament_nate)

"👀," Cameron Boozer commented.

"Yk this is the move twin🤞🏾🤞🏾," his brother wrote.

