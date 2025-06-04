IN PIC: Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, shares wholesome message for son, Aloni Arenas

Laura Govan, the former wife of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas and mother of four kids, all of whom play basketball, shared a wholesome picture with her youngest son, Aloni Arenas, on Instagram on Tuesday.

"MY SON MY LOVE YOU ALREADY KNOW ...," Govan captioned her story with a black heart emoji and tagged Aloni Arenas.

Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan shares wholesome message for son, Aloni Arenas (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

Govan shares plenty of highlights and achievements of her kids on IG to show her support for them. Aloni Arenas, who's a Class of 2029 recruit, turned 14 on Sunday, and Govan shared a throwback picture of him from his childhood on his birthday.

Trending

"We had a blast today! Happy birthday my papa I love you deep deep ..." Govan captioned her story with four red heart emojis and tagged Aloni Arenas.

Laura Govan's birthday wish for Aloni Arenas with nostalgic snap (Image via Instagram @lauramgovan)

The 14-year-old represented Compton Magic at the Adidas 3SSB Circuit last month in Bryan, Texas, and Council Bluffs, Iowa. He averaged 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.3 blocks, 0.5 steals and converted 0.8 3-pointers.

Govan shared some highlights of her son as he displayed his impressive dribbling and footwork ability in the paint, converting tough shots.

"NOT JUST BECAUSE HES MY SON AND MY BABY, BUT BECAUSE HES A BEAST!!!! #7thgrader #MyPapa @aloniarenas ✨❤️❤️❤️✨ Sit Back Watch The Show! Thank You 🎥 @lilmoviez #FOOTWORK," the post was captioned by Laura Govan.

His best game came in a 68-66 win against the Arkansas Hawks, with his father sitting courtside on May 16. In the highlights uploaded by the former Minnesota Timberwolves player, Aloni Arenas sank a buzzer beater to give his team the win.

He also recorded 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in that game.

Laura Govan's son, Aloni Arenas, leads Compton Magic to an unbeaten run at The Stage: Magic Memorial Day 2025

The Stage: Magic Memorial Day Tournament was held from May 23 - 26 at OGP Anaheim in California. Aloni Arenas led his team to five consecutive wins, scoring 7.5 ppg, grabbing 1.9 rpg, dishing out 1.2 apg, blocking the ball 0.1 times and stealing it 0.9 times.

He recorded double-digit points in four of the five games. The 14-year-old is young but has shown signs of promise and will look to follow in his elder brother, Alijah Arenas' footsteps, who will play for the USC Trojans next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More