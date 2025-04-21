IN PICS: ABC Prep's Bella Hines shares snaps from exciting Jordan Brand Classic event on IG

Bella Hines, the No. 30 recruit in the Class of 2025, according to On3's rankings, is one of the four high school basketball recruits signed by Kim Mulkey. Hines will join the LSU Tigers next season after she finished an impressive high school basketball career at Eldorado High School in Albuquerque, NM.

The 5-foot-9 point guard also played at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Friday, helping Team Flight to a 126-108 win. Hines shared a carousel from the prestigious game on her official Instagram account.

Check out some pictures below:

Bella Hines shares snaps from the Jordan Brand Classic event on IG (Image: IG/bellahines.3)

Check out the full post below:

"jordan brand does it the best🤞🏼❤️ @jumpman23 @jordanclassic," the post was captioned.

The post saw some comments from top basketball prospects, including her future teammate ZaKiyah Johnson, UConn Huskies signee Kelis Fisher and Stanford Cardinals signees Lara Somfai and Hailee Swain:

Top basketball prospects comment on Hines' IG post (Image: IG/bellahines.3)

ZaKiyah Johnson commented three heart eye emojis.

"wsp gangy 🤟🏽🤟🏽," commented Kelis Fisher.

Hailee Swain added, "BHINESS," with a red heart emoji.

"Aww I miss you," commented Lara Somfai with three red heart emojis.

Hines played 84 matches for Eldorado High School and averaged 28.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 2.7 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

In her junior year, she scored 32.5 points, grabbed 6.7 rebounds, dished out 2.2 assists, stole the ball 2.3 times and had 0.4 blocks per contest.

Bella Hines becomes the only high school player to sign a multi-year NIL deal with Jordan Brand

Hines signed a multi-year NIL deal with the famous Jordan Brand on Nov. 14 last year. The famous basketball page Overtime Women's Basketball shared the news on their official Instagram page:

In a conversation with Mat Issa of Forbes, Hines claimed that she is a huge fan of the five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant and six-time NBA Champion Michael Jordan.

"I’m a big fan of Kobe Bryant, and he always idolized Michael Jordan," Hines said in the same interview. "So, I feel like Jordan was a no-brainer for me."

Hines will be joined by ZaKiyah Johnson, Grace Knox, and Divine Bourrage next season.

