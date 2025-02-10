IN PICS: Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shows off all-black glam look for 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party in New Orleans

USC signee Kiyan Anthony's mother, La La Anthony, was seen showing off an all-black look at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party, hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin at The Sugar Mill in New Orleans. La La paired a Vivienne Westwood corset top with capri leggings and black pumps, showcasing her impeccable style.

She shared several pictures on her Instagram, capturing moments as she posed on the sidewalks. Take a look at some of the pictures below:

IN PICS: Kiyan Anthony's mom shows off all-black glam look for 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party in New Orleans (Image: IG/lala)

Here's a look at Anthony's IG post:

"Don’t fumble🙅🏾‍♂️🏈," Anthony captioned the post.

The 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party was a star-studded event, featuring sports icons like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, four-time Olympic gold medalist Serena Williams, four-time NBA Champ Shaquille O'Neal, Chicago Sky star Angel Reese and American gymnast Livvy Dunne, among others.

American rapper Travis Scott and Post Malone headlined the festival, with surprise performances by DJ Chase B, Meek Mill, Quavo, Ciara, Latto and Ludacris. Other notable artists in attendance included Megan The Stallion, E40, Lil Baby and GloRilla.

La La also posted a picture with Teyana Taylor, worth $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, on her Instagram story:

Anthony posts picture with Teyana Taylor at the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl party (Image: IG/lala)

"Always us @teyanataylor 🌹," Anthony wrote in the caption.

La La Anthony reacts to Kiyan Anthony winning MVP at Hoophall Classic

Kiyan Anthony led Long Island Lutheran High School to a 63-57 victory over AZ Compass Prep in the final game of the Hoophall Classic in January. The Syracuse signee was also awarded the Hoophall Classic Most Valuable Player award.

A post celebrating his achievement was shared on Instagram by the popular basketball page Ballgame, in collaboration with Anthony, capturing the moment as he received the award in front of his teammates:

"Kiyan Anthony GOT BUSY, winning MVP @hoophallclassic 😤 @kiyananthony," the post was captioned.

His mother, La La Anthony, also commented on the post:

"Super 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," commented La La Anthony.

Kiyan will join Adrian Autry's side next season alongside Sadiq White, Luke Fennell and Aaron Womack.

