Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr. makes a bold statement about being 'the best player in the country' in the upcoming high school basketball season

Five-star junior point guard Jason Crowe Jr. had a solid season with Inglewood High School (California), putting up impressive numbers across the board. He ended the season averaging 25.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 3.1 steals per game.

His contributions helped the Inglewood Sentinels to a first-place finish in the California Southern Section Ocean Basketball league with a 7-0 record. The Sentinels also made it to the second round of the state championship and ended the season with a 26-7 record.

Looking back on the season, Los Angeles-based YouTuber/filmmaker Nate Wolf, @nateonline_ on Instagram, shared a highlight-filled Instagram post Wednesday, featuring some of Jason Crowe's favorite moments.

It was a carousel including five photos and six videos, capturing a mix of game action, behind-the-scenes moments and training sessions from his time with the Inglewood Sentinels, his AAU run with the Oakland Soldiers and his experience with Team USA.

"Desert memories 🌵," the post was captioned.

One specific clip from the post was from a Nike EYBL postgame interview with The Hoop Post on April 26. In the interview, he was asked why he is the best player in Los Angeles for the upcoming basketball season. Crowe, in his response, did the interviewer one better, claiming to be the best player in the country already.

"I feel like I'm the best player in the country," Crowe said. "I mean, I feel like I show that day in day out."

Watch the full interview below:

Jason Crowe is ranked No. 6 in the ESPN Class of 2026 rankings. Of course, he's not ranked No. 1 yet. However, with his incredible performances, he might be getting that top spot soon.

Most recently, he's been showing his quality at the Nike EYBL representing the Oakland Soldiers. In three games at the Nike EYBL Phoenix Session 1, which concluded on Sunday, Crowe delivered 78 points. He scored 28 points in the team's 99-62 win against the Houston Hoops on Friday.

On Saturday against AZ Unity, he scored 22 points, leading the Oakland Soldiers to an 85-82 victory. He then scored 28 points again on Sunday, helping the Soldiers to a 71-58 win against Team Final.

Where will Jason Crowe Jr. play college Basketball?

At the moment, five-star prospect Jason Crowe holds 15 college offers. These include offers from USC, UCLA, California State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Washington, Arizona, Alabama and Kentucky, among others.

According to On3's prediction, there is a 54.7% chance that Crowe will commit to the USC Trojans. The probability of his commitment to other programs is incredibly low compared to this. Specifically, UCLA has a 4.3% chance of securing his pledge, while California State has just 3.7%.

Of course, it's still quite early into Crowe's recruitment, as he still has a whole year of high school basketball to play for. There's, in fact, a high chance that more offers will come in for him, especially if he keeps up his present level of performance.

