"Most polished guard in the class": Hoops fans react as Jason Crowe Jr. dominates EYBL Session 1 with the Oakland Soldiers 

Oakland Soldiers' Jason Crowe Jr. has continued to display his offensive prowess in the Nike EYBL Session 1 in Phoenix, Arizona. The 6-foot-2 shooting guard, who signed for the Soldiers in December, led them to a perfect 3-0 record in the first session of EYBL.

Famous basketball page Made Hoops shared some highlights of Crowe Jr. as he led his team to a 71-58 win against Team Final on Sunday. The shooting guard was seen putting on a show offensively as he was relentless from the paint:

Hoops fans were impressed by his performance and shared their reactions in the comments section:

Hoops fans react as Jason Crowe Jr. dominates EYBL Session 1 with the Oakland Soldiers

"Most polished guard in this class," a fan commented.

"Top scoring guard easily a lot of people saying how your said best pg when they don’t see a asst ? I saw him play he can pass just like the best of the passing pg 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ he’s just a bucket 🤷‍♂️😂😂😂😂 a asst lead to 2 points lol it’s the same difference lol that kid can play man ❤️🙌," added another fan.

"Ohhh he tufff," commented a fan.

More fans joined the comments section to post their opinions:

"I doubt he's a pg, sure he handles the balls but yet to see some passing from him. that said, Crowe Jr. has always been a problem in the offense, his dribbling skills and ability to create space is also impressive., fr one of the best guards in his class," commented a fan.

Another fan was full of praise, "Top tier player with top tier shooting ability, Crowe has proven to be one of the best scorers in his class, which college do yall think he'll choose tho?I heard he be following arenas at USC?"

"Top scoring guard," a fan commented.

Another fan added, "Top scorer."

How have Jason Crowe Jr.'s Oakland Soldiers performed in the EYBL?

The Oakland Soldiers commenced their EYBL Session 1 journey with a 99-62 win against Houston Hoops on Friday. Crowe Jr. scored 28 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out six assists in that game.

In their second match, they sealed an 85-82 win against AZ Unity on Saturday, where Crowe Jr. scored 22 points in 29:57 minutes. In their final match against Team Final, Jason Crowe Jr. scored 28 points to lead the Soldiers to a 71-58 win.

Jason Crowe Jr. has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

He has offers from USC, UCLA, Georgia Tech and more.

