Insider scoop: After losing Jackson Cantwell, Kirby Smart on hot trail for 4-star LB Auburn commit

After successfully landing the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class, Jared Curtis, Georgia coach Kirby Smart planned to add another top prospect — and Jackson Cantwell was the linchpin in his strategy. However, Cantwell's commitment to Miami on Wednesday sent shockwaves through the recruiting circuit, and put a dent in Smart's plans.

Georgia is still vying to onboard top recruits, and the latest candidate is four-star linebacker Auburn commit Shadarius Toodle.

Over the weekend, Penn State, Auburn, Georgia and Florida hosted official visits, and the high school recruitment circuit had new insights. On Tuesday, On3's Steve Wilfong dropped his prediction about Toodle, who has been committed to the Auburn Tigers since July. Wiltfong projects Toodle to flip to Georgia, with a 60% chance.

"On3's Steve Wiltfong has logged an expert prediction for Georgia to flip Auburn 4-star LB commit Shadarius Toodle," On3recruits captioned.

In an interview with On3, Toodle talked about Smart's program.

“Georgia is really make a hard push for me,” Toodle said. “I had a great time and they are definitely No. 1 on my list right now and it was great meeting Jalon Walker everyone was saying we was twins. But he was cool person to be around and just the background of Georgia linebackers talks for itself.”

Aside from Georgia, Michigan Wolverines in the mix to land Shadarius Toodle

In addition to the Bulldogs, Michigan is also eager to land Shadarius Toodle. He dropped by the Wolverines' campus on May 13 and is expected to revisit on May 30. Michigan recruiting insider EJ Holland posted an update on X.

"On300 LB Shadarius Toodle(@D1Shadarius) made his first visit to Michigan this spring and will be back for his OV on May 30. #Go Blue," Holland tweeted on May 13.

The Wolverines view Toodle's pursuit worth their shot, after Class of 2025 edge Nate Marshall's recruiting saga last year. Marshall initially committed to Michigan but later flipped to the Auburn Tigers, only to recommit to the Wolverines. Sheron Moore has plans to do the same and get Toodle on his team's roster.

Michigan's Class of 2026 recruits includes: Matt Ludwig, Brady Smigiel, Tariq Boney, Bear McWhorter, Jaylen Pile and Brody Jennings.

