Mario Cristobal's star Miami recruit Jackson Cantwell showcases his athletic prowess beyond football

Jackson Cantwell, a 6-foot-8, 325-pound offensive tackle from Nixa High School (Missouri) and Mario Cristobal’s crown jewel in Miami’s 2026 recruiting class, is rewriting more than football scouting reports—he’s redefining high school shot put history.

Ad

Competing for the final time on his home field, Cantwell launched a throw of 22.78 meters (74 feet, 9.25 inches) to claim the MSHSAA Class 5 District 6 title, marking his third time this spring setting the national lead in the event.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The throw, just one centimeter short of his all-time best from the same district meet last year, capped a dominant performance under ideal conditions in the upper 70s.

“I had a good feeling about it coming out of my hand,” Cantwell told Ozarks Sports Zone. “I knew it was past the 22 line and definitely had to be an improvement.”

Cantwell also clinched the district discus title with a toss of 57.18 meters (187 feet, 7 inches), edging teammate Hayden Mays (55.4).

Ad

The junior phenom previously broke the national sophomore record with a 74.985-meter throw and continues to inch toward the all-time high school mark of 24.77 meters (81 feet, 3.5 inches).

Off the field, buzz surrounds Jackson Cantwell’s rumored $2 million NIL deal. Represented by high-profile agent Drew Rosenhaus, the Gatorade National Player of the Year finalist is poised to benefit from his growing profile.

Cantwell, who led Nixa to the Class 6A state finals last season, now prepares for the MSHSAA Class 5 Sectional 3 meet at Waynesville, still hunting that elusive new personal best.

Ad

“It’ll keep getting better,” he said. “I’m still waiting for a PR, but that will come.”

Jackson Cantwell commits to Miami, cites coaching and culture

The nation’s top-ranked offensive lineman, Jackson Cantwell, officially committed to Miami on May 13, selecting the Hurricanes over powerhouse programs Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State.

“The biggest reason I picked Miami was the relationships — Coach Cristobal and Coach Mirabal recruited me harder than anyone,” Cantwell said. “They’ve built a great development plan, have a strong track record with young talent, and I feel like I can become something special there.”

Ad

Though he long envisioned playing in the SEC or Big Ten, Cantwell made the call for Coral Gables after postponing an original April 30 announcement. He visited Oregon in late April and Georgia days before committing, where Kirby Smart's program was considered the frontrunner.

“They texted me every day, constantly checked in. Their success with guys like Penei Sewell and Francis Mauigoa showed me I could thrive there,” Cantwell said. “And even beyond football, I really like the University of Miami and would love to study there.”

Miami's class of 2026 now features 10 commits and its first top-100 prospect. Jackson Cantwell, represented by Rosenhaus Sports, is rumored to have landed a multimillion-dollar NIL deal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Sharma Aman is a journalist who has been covering college sports at Sportskeeda since 2023. Graduating with a specialization in Transportation Technology, he believes his educational background, although seemingly unrelated, helped him develop the research, analysis and critical thinking skills important for his current role.



Aman is adept at contextualizing current events within historical narratives. He is also good at technical deep dives and presenting comprehensive report strategies, coaching tactics, and player performances with precision. Through meticulous research, multiple sourcing, timeliness, transparency, and adherence to ethical standards, Aman works to ensure accuracy and relevance in articles.



Caitlin Clark's recent achievement of becoming the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer is his current favorite college sports moment. He also admires Clark and Angel Ree¬se, Caleb Williams, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. Iowa Hawkeyes basketball, LSU, Alabama Football, Michigan Football are his all-time favorite college teams.



Aman finds relaxation and inspiration in activities like reading, hiking, playing badminton & table tennis. Know More

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.